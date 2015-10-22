Used 2008 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW M6. A rare find these days. More information about the 2010 BMW M6: The 2009 BMW 6-Series sedan stands apart from its 5-Series sibling thanks to its high-tech, performance-oriented features, which enable it to fill the double role of sports car and comfy luxury coupe. The exclusive M6 model has performance to rival many exotics from specialty sports car makers, while still having enough refinement for everyday driving. This model sets itself apart with great combination of elegance and road prowess, a total comfort package, state-of-the-art transmission and engineering, and Top-of-the-line performance AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSEH9C54ACY25283

Stock: ACY25283

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020