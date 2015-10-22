Used 2008 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me
2008 BMW M6102,004 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93578CY79981
Stock: 8CY79981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 47,994 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$24,850
United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida
Navigation, Head-Up Display, Harman-Kardon Sound, Comfort Access, Full Leather Interior Package w/Carbonfiber, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Powder coated wheels and more. Lady driven and properly serviced. Newer tires. SMG transmission just serviced. Exceptionally nice and runs like a new BMW. Non smoker, no accidents, clean Carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93599CY80129
Stock: TR10483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,954 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,900
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93599CY24982
Stock: CY24982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,383 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
Fully Detailed. Clean CARFAX. Blue Metallic 2007 BMW M6 RWD Manual 5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC 40V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93547CY24062
Stock: 7CY24062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 62,439 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,515
Acura of Fremont - Fremont / California
**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!**, *FULLY LOADED AND HARD TO FIND!*, *POWER PACKAGE*, 2D Convertible, 5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC 40V, Manual, RWD, Monaco Blue Metallic, Silverstone II w/Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93589CY80168
Stock: 8204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 38,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,990
Charles Barker Toyota - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2007 BMW M6 Base Black Manual RWD 5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC 40V Clean CARFAX.13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93517CY78369
Stock: P19121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 89,220 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,891
Autoplex Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93569CY24941
Stock: 11948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,610 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,500
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990 or come ask for Sid or Chris Keen for the best pricing info and help with financing! This M6 has less than 70k miles* Look!! Look!! Look! This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Head airbags - Tube 1st and 2nd row, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93567CY23902
Stock: M1746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 72,568 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$26,900
Topline Auto Sales - San Mateo / California
THIS BMW M6 CONVERTIBLE HAD BEEN SERVICE AT TOPLINE FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS. NEW CLUTCH AND SMG PUMP RECENTLY.3 MONTHS OR 3,000 MILES DRIVE TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDE.LONGER TERM WARRANTY OR SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL FEES. CONTACT US BY CALLING OR TEXT ZIM AT (650)280-0280 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR SET APPOINTMENT TO SEE THE CAR IN PERSON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93587CS32276
Stock: 28710C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,132 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900
MJ Auto Sales - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93557B798996
Stock: 78996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,868 miles
$16,885
My Town Motors - Auburn / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93567CY24113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,339 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$29,987
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
BMW's M-Series is a high-ticket, high-end driving experience. Our 2009 BMW M6 in Sivlerstone Metallic with Indianapolis Red Leather. Offering a Coupe look in a SUV created a gorgeous machine. With swoopy, aerodynamic styling and a comfortable interior, it delivers luxury and performance in one attractive package. Under the hood of the M6, find an impressive 5.0 Liter V10 that offers 500hp as you need it. Connevted to a purpose built Automatic, this brawler accelerates to 60mph in 4.5 seconds. That's a lot of power and it'll feel so smooth partly from a solid curb weight of 4398 pounds, thanks to a carbon-fiber roof. The M6 is definitely one of the most style-conscious entries in the luxury sports car market segment. Cabin fittings show the attention to detail that Beemer drivers have come to love; high-tech ergonomic bucket seats make the ride as comfortable for the passenger as it is fun for the driver. Rich leather, full color Navigation, BMW Assist, Bluetooth, amazing high end audio, and more...what is NOT to love? Print this page and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH9C50ACY25202
Stock: Y25202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH9C55ACY25163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW M6. A rare find these days. More information about the 2010 BMW M6: The 2009 BMW 6-Series sedan stands apart from its 5-Series sibling thanks to its high-tech, performance-oriented features, which enable it to fill the double role of sports car and comfy luxury coupe. The exclusive M6 model has performance to rival many exotics from specialty sports car makers, while still having enough refinement for everyday driving. This model sets itself apart with great combination of elegance and road prowess, a total comfort package, state-of-the-art transmission and engineering, and Top-of-the-line performance AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH9C54ACY25283
Stock: ACY25283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 49,800 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Stunning 2006 BMW M6, finished in a custom Matte Gray Wrap over a custom white Leather interior with Body color stitching.Very Low Miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping custom black 20 inch XM Luxury alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Heated Seats- Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System.A solid 5.0L V10 engine and 7 speed Drivelogic SMG semiautomatic transmission push 500 horsepower to the rear wheels, rocketing this big roadster to 60 in about 4 seconds, an absolute blast to drive.This gorgeous, comfortable and fast German luxury coupe won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93426B797018
Stock: C2263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 76,956 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,899
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93456B797126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,161 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,888
Peters Auto Mall - High Point / North Carolina
Peters Auto Mall was founded by Kevin and Angie Peters in 1993. Over the past twenty years, the business has grown into the Piedmont Triads #1 used car dealership. * 10 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $15,888 * * Check out this 2006 BMW M6 Base * * 2006 ** BMW * * M6 * This Interlagos Blue Metallic 2006 BMW M6 Base might be just the 2 dr coupe for you. It has a 10 Cylinder engine. Exhibiting a classic dk. blue exterior and a black interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. Pick up the pace with the rear spoiler. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Contact Information: Peters Auto Mall, 2857 South Main ST, High Point, NC, 27263, Phone: 3364341600, E-mail: bryano@petersautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93406B797213
Stock: 32471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,334 miles
$28,990
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK9C57ACY80375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
