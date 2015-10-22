Used 2008 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

77 listings
M6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2008 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW M6

    102,004 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M6 in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW M6

    47,994 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $24,850

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2009 BMW M6

    100,954 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW M6

    72,383 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2009 BMW M6

    62,439 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,515

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2007 BMW M6

    38,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW M6

    89,220 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,891

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2007 BMW M6

    85,610 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2007 BMW M6

    72,568 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $26,900

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW M6

    92,132 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2007 BMW M6

    97,868 miles

    $16,885

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M6 in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW M6

    35,339 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,987

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M6

    84,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M6

    40,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,983

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW M6

    49,800 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,975

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M6
    used

    2006 BMW M6

    76,956 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,899

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW M6

    100,161 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,888

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M6

    47,334 miles

    $28,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M6 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M6

Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Tranny issues that cannot be resolved!
DMK Dallas,10/22/2015
2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM)
Do not buy this car unless you have a written warranty on all aspects of the SMG transmission. The dealer will sell you this car as an automatic with a 3rd party warranty, but when it fails, and it will, the 3rd party says that it is a manual transmission with normal wear and tear.... $15000 later you will still have a car that doesn't work! Anyone need any M6 parts??
