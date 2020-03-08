Used 2018 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

***PRICE AS NEW $113,700*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 10/15/2020 OR 31,107 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW For those who enjoy a comfortable grand touring car but demand the accelerative thrust of a high-speed bullet train, the 2017 BMW M6 might be right up your alley. Specifically, how does 560 horsepower and an even 500 pound-feet of torque sound? Pretty good! As a complement to the power gains, upgraded M-tuned active suspension, steering, brakes, and electronically controlled rear differential provide significant improvement to this large luxury coupe's handling abilities. All of this performance hardware is balanced by a comfortable cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, like fine-grain leather and carbon-fiber trim. Standard safety features for all 2017 BMW M6 models include antilock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, a hill-hold feature, front-seat side airbags, active front-seat head restraints and a rearview camera. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, an M-specific front fascia and other sporty styling elements, adaptive suspension dampers, an active limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, heated power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, automatic soft-close doors, keyless entry and ignition, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery (with sun-reflective surfaces for the convertible), 16-way power heated front seats (with four-way lumbar support, adjustable bolsters and memory functions), a power-adjustable steering wheel, a synthetic-suede headliner (coupe only), extended leather trim and carbon-fiber accents. Electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), wireless charging (Qi standard), a Wi-Fi hotspot (3G), online services (including news and weather), smartphone-app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and enhanced USB/iPod integration with message dictation. Also included are driver-adjustable settings for the suspension, transmission, steering and engine. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cooled Seats Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heads-Up Display Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Night Vision Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot PACKAGES Driving Assistance Plus Active Blind Spot Detection Active Driving Assistant Side And Top View Cameras Speed Limit Info Executive Package Heated Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Front Ventilated Seats Active Front SEATS HEAD-UP Display Bang & OLUFSEN Sound System

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS6J9C51HD934765

Stock: 934765

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-23-2020