Used 2018 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 BMW M639,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$75,000$1,014 Below Market
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2018 BMW M6 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo Certified.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ****UNLIMITED MILEAGE CPO WARRANTY!!!!****, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C57JD950196
Stock: BC10324
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 33,907 milesGood Deal
$73,391
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 BMW M6. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW M6 has very low mileage making it a rare find. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59JD932394
Stock: JD932394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 17,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$79,936
BMW of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistance Package, Side & Top View Cameras, Wheels: 20 x 9.5 Fr & 20 x 10.5 Rr Forged Blk.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5111 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Front Heated Sport Seats, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Radio: HD, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Sat. Radio with 1 Yr All Access Subscription, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occup
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C50JD932395
Stock: WW32395F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$89,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C51JD950209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,893 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,999$4,370 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $113,700*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 10/15/2020 OR 31,107 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW For those who enjoy a comfortable grand touring car but demand the accelerative thrust of a high-speed bullet train, the 2017 BMW M6 might be right up your alley. Specifically, how does 560 horsepower and an even 500 pound-feet of torque sound? Pretty good! As a complement to the power gains, upgraded M-tuned active suspension, steering, brakes, and electronically controlled rear differential provide significant improvement to this large luxury coupe's handling abilities. All of this performance hardware is balanced by a comfortable cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, like fine-grain leather and carbon-fiber trim. Standard safety features for all 2017 BMW M6 models include antilock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, a hill-hold feature, front-seat side airbags, active front-seat head restraints and a rearview camera. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, an M-specific front fascia and other sporty styling elements, adaptive suspension dampers, an active limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, heated power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, automatic soft-close doors, keyless entry and ignition, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery (with sun-reflective surfaces for the convertible), 16-way power heated front seats (with four-way lumbar support, adjustable bolsters and memory functions), a power-adjustable steering wheel, a synthetic-suede headliner (coupe only), extended leather trim and carbon-fiber accents. Electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), wireless charging (Qi standard), a Wi-Fi hotspot (3G), online services (including news and weather), smartphone-app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and enhanced USB/iPod integration with message dictation. Also included are driver-adjustable settings for the suspension, transmission, steering and engine. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cooled Seats Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heads-Up Display Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Night Vision Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot PACKAGES Driving Assistance Plus Active Blind Spot Detection Active Driving Assistant Side And Top View Cameras Speed Limit Info Executive Package Heated Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Front Ventilated Seats Active Front SEATS HEAD-UP Display Bang & OLUFSEN Sound System
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C51HD934765
Stock: 934765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 14,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$62,880
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C5XHD934781
Stock: 10432372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,482 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in December 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Headlight and Check Engine Light Concerns".BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced the Headlight, Replaced Pre-Catalytic Converter O2 Oxigen Control Sensor and 8 Spark Plugs.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2017 BMW M6 Coupe,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $128,325.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $5,100),*Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Active Front Seats,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $3,500),**Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**Carbon Fiber Selector Lever (Originally $315),**Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser (Originally $1,260),**20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio, CD/MP3-Player, Enhanced USB,Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay Compatibility,Enhanced Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Carbon Fiber Selector Lever,Power Heated/Ventilated Multi-Function Active Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Aero Composite Led Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Body-Color Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Power Rear Window Sunshades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser,4.4L Twin Power Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C37HD934851
Stock: 14018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 6,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$66,750
Richmond BMW of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
***BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS!***, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Sport Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detection, Piano Finish Black Trim, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Sport Exhaust w/Black Chrome Tailpipes, Traction control, Wheels: 20 x 9.5 Fr & 20 x 10.5 Rr M Lt Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Alpine White 2017 BMW M6 CONVERTIBLE RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower TurboRichmond BMW of Midlothian Home of the 110% price protection Guarantee ask associate for details.Reviews:* Exceptionally powerful engine and an optional package that makes even more power; slick dual-clutch automatic transmission with quick shifts; richly trimmed and well-equipped interior; impressively supportive and comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds* Exceptionally powerful turbocharged V8 engine; automated manual transmission is very responsive, and a traditional six-speed manual gearbox is still offered; a wealth of high-tech features in the impeccably trimmed interior; widely adjustable and supportive front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C50HD932259
Stock: HD932259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 17,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $117,295.00, M-DCT, M Double Clutch Trans, Rear View Camera, 20" M Wheels, Daytime Driving Lights, Automatic High Beams, Navigation System, Concierge Services & so much more................. 2017 BMW M6 Coupe *Black Sapphire Metallic on Sakhir Oranage/Black Ext Leather Interior *ONLY 17,882 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $117,295.00 *M-DCT: M Double Clutch Transmission *20" M Wheel ($1,300): -M light alloy double spoke style 343M -Tires: P265/35R20 Front & P295/30R20 Rear Performance *Rear View Camera *SiriusXM Radio *BMW TeleServices *Remote Services *WiFi Hotspot *Daytime Driving Lights *Soft-close Automatic Doors *Automatic High Beams *Navigation System *Harmon Kardon Surround Sound *BMW Assist eCall *ConnectedDrive Services *Concierge Services *Anthracite Alcantara Headliner *Wireless Charging *Enhanced USB & Bluetooth *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up until 02/18/2021 or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C39HD934821
Stock: 20553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW M653,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$48,995$554 Below Market
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Executive Package Driver Assistance Plus Head-Up Display Leather Seats Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Singapore Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C31HD934862
Stock: HD934862
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 32,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,990$1,522 Below Market
Auto Direct Cars - Edgewater Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C58HD934715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW M626,139 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,995
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Competition Package Executive Package Black; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Driver Assistance Plus Head-Up Display Wheels: 20" X 9.5" Fr & 20" X 10.5" Rr Forged Blk Leather Seats Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top Black Top Gray Poplar Wood Trim San Marino Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C57HD932324
Stock: HD932324
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 17,973 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,900
Nalley BMW of Decatur - Decatur / Georgia
ONE OWNER JUST CAME IN OFF LEASEORIGINAL MSRP $135,0450ZCPCompetition Package0ZDBDriving Assistance Plus0ZECExecutive Package01CACO2 relevant vehicles02VBTire pressure monitor0319Universal garage-door opener0322Comfort Access keyless entry0323Soft-close automatic doors03AGRear view camera0423Floor mats0441Smoker's package0464Ski bag04MAMulti-function seats w/lumbar05ACAutomatic High Beams05APDecoding for no-dazzle hgh bm0609Navigation system0655SiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.0697DVD Area coding, North America06ACBMW Assist eCall06AEBMW TeleServices06AKConnectedDrive Services06AMAdvanced RTTI06ANConcierge Services06APRemote Services06CPApple CarPlay Compatibility06NWWireless Charging06WDWiFi Hotspot with comp 3 M07MACompetition Package08KLOil Chg 10,000 mls/12 months08S4Variable Light Decoding08TNDaytime driving lights0925Shipping package09AATransport protection0ZEBEnhanced USB & Bluetooth0Z62Wheel LocksRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Nalley BMW of Decatur, it's not just about buying a car. It's about finding the perfect car for YOU. That means we take the time to get to know you - your aesthetic preferences, your hobbies, and your driving habits. We take all these items into consideration when assisting you in finding the car of your dreams. This is true regardless of whether you decide to lease or buy your vehicle, and whether you plan to keep your vehicle two years or twenty. We understand that everyone has different needs and expectations for their vehicle, and Nalley BMW of Decatur wants to make sure you never regret your decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C33HD934846
Stock: HD934846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 7,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,880
Star Motor Volvo Cars - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C54HD934730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,903 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$58,888
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C59HD934707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$53,995
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Black Metallic Exterior with Black Interior Power Mirrors Climate Control Navigation System Bluetooth Power Windows -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C53HD934752
Stock: T934752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 29,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$56,995
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C57HD934771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,811 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,999
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
***1-OWNER, TRUE 360 INSPECTION, EXEC PKG, B&O SOUND, DRIVE ASSIST+, 20 M WHEELS, 128K MSRP*** Carfax Certified 1-Owner, Super Clean, Low Mileage, Full True360 Inspection and Dealer Multi-Point Inspection Completed, Executive Package, Driver Assist Plus, 20 M Wheel Package, Head-Up Display, Surround View Camera (Side, Top, & Rear), Active Driving Assist (Blind Spot, Lane Departure, Front Collision), Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Navigation, Adaptive LED Headlights, Drive Logic Ride Control, Leather Instrument Panel, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Ambient Lighting, USB, Bluetooth Streaming, SAT Radio, HD Radio, Active Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Sunshade, and Much More.... See Our Website for additional Photos, Video, and added Information at Perfectauto.us ****TO HELP PROTECT OUR CUSTOMERS IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES WE ARE NOW OFFERING VIDEO WALK AROUNDS, LOCAL HOME DELIVERY, LIMITED APPOINTMENTS TO INCREASE DISTANCE/REDUCE RISK, INCREASED CLEANING, DISTANCED PAPERWORK. WE WANT TO MAKE SURE ALL OUR CUSTOMERS FEEL SAFE WHEN THEY GET THE CAR OF THEIR DREAMS.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C54HD934792
Stock: 934792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
