Used 2018 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2018 BMW M6. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW M6 has very low mileage making it a rare find. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS6G9C59JD932394

Stock: JD932394

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020