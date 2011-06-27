Overall rating

For those who enjoy a comfortable grand touring car but demand the accelerative thrust of a high-speed bullet train, the 2017 BMW M6 might be right up your alley. Specifically, how does 560 horsepower and an even 500 pound-feet of torque sound? Pretty good, we imagine.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, we'd also like to remind you that the regular, non-M-badged BMW 650i makes a noteworthy 445 hp with a healthy 480 lb-ft of torque, and is good for a zero -to-60-mph sprint in 4.5 seconds. That's not bad for a car that would save you a considerable sum off of the M6's price. But perhaps you insist on driving the very best, and you know exactly how you'd make use of the M6's extra grunt. Or maybe you just want to up the bragging rights. In that case there's the M6's optional Competition package that brings the twin-turbo V8's output to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Because, why not?

As a complement to the power gains, upgraded M-tuned active suspension, steering, brakes, and electronically controlled rear differential provide significant improvement to this large luxury coupe's handling abilities. All of this performance hardware is balanced by a comfortable cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, like fine-grain leather and carbon-fiber trim. The M6 comes so well equipped, that there are few additional options to significantly widen the aforementioned price gap between it and the 650i.

If you're set on shopping in the M6 price range, there are a few other attractive options. The 2017 Porsche 911 receives a new turbocharged six-cylinder engine and is lighter and more sport focused, though its rear seats are even less accommodating than the BMW's. If you're someone who likes convertibles, the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG benefits from a retractable hardtop, offering cleaner looks and more security than the M6 convertible's cloth top. However, it isn't quite as sporty as the M6 at this level, and it's a big price jump to get that performance AMG model. Moving just slightly upstream, the Maserati GranTurismo is a delectably stylish offering from Italy, with useable rear seats and exotic road presence.

All told, the BMW M6 strikes a very nice balance in performance and grand touring comfort. In other words, it does it all.

Standard safety features for all 2017 BMW M6 models include antilock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, a hill-hold feature, front-seat side airbags, active front-seat head restraints and a rearview camera. Convertibles receive added rollover protection.

Also standard are the BMW Assist emergency communications system (including automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including stolen-vehicle recovery, remote door unlocking and an integrated smartphone app).

The Driver Assistance Plus package includes a suite of safety aids including lane departure warning, frontal collision warning/mitigation, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, as well as 360-degree camera system and current road speed limit info.

In Edmunds brake testing, an M6 convertible came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet on its summer tires. That's a strong showing in general, but unremarkable for this class of car.