  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2009 BMW M6
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 M6
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all M6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$21,176 - $33,739
Used M6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Just got one

stv, 08/02/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Just bought one and the reviews are right, the transmission is herky jerky. Other than that, is it a real head turner

Report Abuse

Great car, HORRIBLE TRANSMISSION

Bob, 10/02/2009
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I should have test driven my M-6 before laying out well over 100 grand. The "automatic transmission" on this car is horrendous. Buyers remorse? Definitely. I am looking into trading it for one with a full manual transmission-or just taking my lumps and getting rid of it completely. My Chrysler 300 SRT 8 is a better driving much more user friendly vehicle. At some point more is too much. BMW definitely surpassed that point with this "F1 inspired" drive train.

Report Abuse

They are right, the transmission is bad!

rc, 10/16/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car as it is very fast and its a real head turner; however, the tranny is like what others say, it is really herky jerky. In m mode at a stop light, it has a tendency to jump gears and jerk the car, first time I thought I got rear ended. At times, there is also a lag when you gas it, it takes a while to get moving... might be dangerous when you are cutting lanes real quick. 120k for this????

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M6s for sale

Related Used 2009 BMW M6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles