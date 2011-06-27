Used 2009 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews
Just got one
Just bought one and the reviews are right, the transmission is herky jerky. Other than that, is it a real head turner
Great car, HORRIBLE TRANSMISSION
I should have test driven my M-6 before laying out well over 100 grand. The "automatic transmission" on this car is horrendous. Buyers remorse? Definitely. I am looking into trading it for one with a full manual transmission-or just taking my lumps and getting rid of it completely. My Chrysler 300 SRT 8 is a better driving much more user friendly vehicle. At some point more is too much. BMW definitely surpassed that point with this "F1 inspired" drive train.
They are right, the transmission is bad!
I love this car as it is very fast and its a real head turner; however, the tranny is like what others say, it is really herky jerky. In m mode at a stop light, it has a tendency to jump gears and jerk the car, first time I thought I got rear ended. At times, there is also a lag when you gas it, it takes a while to get moving... might be dangerous when you are cutting lanes real quick. 120k for this????
