Used 2009 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

Drivers Assist Executive Package 20 M Wheels Quality Auto Center is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 BMW M6 only has 65,943mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This BMW M6 features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW M6 . It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW M6. More information about the 2012 BMW M6: For buyers in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices on the market today. And for 2012, the controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean overall look. It's a great choice for those in the market for both performance and comfort on an equal plane, with a strong foothold in a segment also populated by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. Strengths of this model include BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, coupe and convertible styles No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSLZ9C52CC985511

Stock: 11517

Certified Pre-Owned: No

