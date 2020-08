Used 2009 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida

Navigation, Head-Up Display, Harman-Kardon Sound, Comfort Access, Full Leather Interior Package w/Carbonfiber, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Powder coated wheels and more. Lady driven and properly serviced. Newer tires. SMG transmission just serviced. Exceptionally nice and runs like a new BMW. Non smoker, no accidents, clean Carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSEK93599CY80129

Stock: TR10483

Certified Pre-Owned: No