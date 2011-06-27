Vehicle overview

It's possible that you've driven the 445-horsepower BMW 650i and thought to yourself, "Well, that was pretty lame." Possible, but highly unlikely. After all, the 650i's turbocharged V8 launches you to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, with a formidable 480 pound-feet of torque on tap whenever you pull out to pass.

But perhaps you insist on driving the very best, because 2nd place is just the first loser.

In that case, you'll want to take a close look at the 2016 BMW M6.

Although the M6 employs a very similar twin-turbo V8, the wizards at BMW's M division have squeezed an extra 107 hp out of it, giving you 552 hp along with a modestly improved 502 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for this year's optional Competition package, you're looking at 600 hp. Notably, the M6 also offers two exclusive transmissions, a whip-smart automated manual and a traditional stick shift with an actual clutch pedal. You get all manner of suspension upgrades as well, plus a trick limited-slip differential that makes this modified 6 Series a serious drift machine for drivers so inclined. In other words, there's a lot more to the M6 than simply what's under the hood.

Like all 6 Series models, the M6 boasts a luxurious cabin trimmed with BMW's top-tier materials, including sun-reflective upholstery for the convertible. Unlike those models, though, the M6's standard equipment roster is so generous that only a few options packages are offered -- a true rarity for BMW. Quiet and composed at speed, with impressive compliance on rough surfaces, the M6 is a classic grand touring car that just happens to be a world-class performance machine, too. Aside from its inhospitable rear seats, the only real knock against the M6 is that it's too big to feel nimble, but that's not a blame-worthy offense; it's just the way GT cars tend to be.

If you're shopping in this price range, you've got some delectable options. The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class isn't as sporty, but it's got a retractable hardtop that trumps the M6 convertible's ragtop for security and looks, and its exquisite interior offers everything except the BMW's vestigial backseat. The 2016 Porsche 911 is the most sporting alternative, though the trade-off for its authentic sports-car handling is a firmer, noisier ride. Want to save a bundle of cash and turn some heads while you're at it? The two-seat Chevrolet Corvette is an astonishingly good car, particularly in supercharged Z06 trim. Whatever you're most interested in, just know that you'll never feel like you're in 2nd place in a 2016 BMW M6.