Used 2016 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me
- 36,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,505$3,985 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW M6 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Singapore Gray Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C57GD932046
Stock: 932046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 42,672 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,488
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
//M SPORTS..20'' M WHEELS..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..BLIND SPOT..LANE KEEP ASSIST..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2016 BMW M6 COUPE..BLACK ON BLACK..42K MILES....(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C57GD934431
Stock: GD934431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 20,300 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$61,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$137,580 ORIGINAL MSRP**COMPETITION PACKAGE($8,300)**PERFORMANCE EXHAUST($7,845)**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WITH BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND($5,100)**DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS WITH ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING($1,700)**PREMIUM 20" M WHEELS($1,300)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**AUTOMATIC SOFT CLOSE DOORS**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**HEADS UP DISPLAY**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C55GD934525
Stock: 15245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 39,807 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$48,999
Otto Source - Dallas / Texas
ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Driver Assistance Plus, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traction control. Extended Nationwide warranty Available for Purchase . Call for details. 972-247-4476. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 BMW M6 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo RWD Black 124K MSRPReviews: * Exceptionally powerful engine; slick automated manual transmission; richly trimmed and well-equipped interior; impressively supportive and comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds * Exceptionally powerful engine; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; impeccably trimmed interior with high-tech features; widely adjustable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C56GD934436
Stock: OSC4866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 20,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$57,995$705 Below Market
Junge Center Point Ford - Center Point / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59GD932064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,560 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$57,000
Bavarian Motorsport - Kennett Square / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59GD931903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$52,900$499 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 BMW M6 CoupeSan Marino Blue Metallic over Silverstone Full LeatherOnly 38,325 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:20 M Performance WheelsSan Marino Blue MetallicSilverstone Full LeatherDriving Assistance Plus-Active Blind Spot Monitoring-Active Driving Assistant-Side & Top View CameraExecutive Package-Heated Steering Wheel-Power Rear Sunshade-Front Ventilated Seats-Active Front Seats-Heads-Up Display-Bang & Olufsen Sounds SystemVehicle Highlights:4.4 Liter TwinPower Turbo V8 Engine rated at 560 Horsepower7-Speed Drivelogic Double Clutch TransmissionRear Wheel DriveNavigation System360 Degree Camera SystemPark Distance Control (Front & Rear)Satellite RadioMultifunction Seats w/ LumbarDual Zone Automatic Climate ControlUniversal Garage Door OpenerTire Pressure Monitoring SystemComfort Access Keyless EntryLeather-Wrapped, Multifunction, Tilt/Telescoping Steering WheelCruise ControlAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C58GD934471
Stock: 903127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 16,408 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$66,000
Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Van Nuys / California
2016 BMW M6 Black 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **20 INCH WHEELS**, **BLUETOOTH WIRELESS / HANDS FREE**, CUSTOM MATTE WRAP, CUSTOM WHEELS, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade.Clean CARFAX.At Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience. Make sure to ask about our $0 Down Financing on this vehicle!At Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or Van Nuys, every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing, CARFAXTM Vehicle History Reports, and reconditioning records. Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or Van Nuys - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C56GD934517
Stock: PV6617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 28,358 milesDelivery Available*
$53,990
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59GD931948
Stock: 2000514747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 39,584 milesFair Deal
$53,900
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Singapore Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This BMW includes: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Premium Sound System Bucket Seats SINGAPORE GRAY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This BMW M6 is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW M6 . More information about the 2016 BMW M6: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. Strengths of this model include a back seat roomy enough for adults, long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, Very quick acceleration, comfortable, quiet ride, and confident high-speed performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C5XGD934536
Stock: GD934536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 47,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C54GD934452
Stock: m46934452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 48,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$44,800$2,066 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C55GD932031
Stock: 2031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,931 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$58,922
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
2016 BMW M6 Competition Coupe RWD 7-Speed Automatic Black Kidney Grilles, Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tip, Performance Exhaust, ABS brakes, Active Front Seats, Bang Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Sport Exhaust w/Black Chrome Tailpipes, Traction control, Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Fr 20' x 10.5' Rr M Lt Alloy. Odometer is 2479 miles below market average! Passion Loves Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C51GD934487
Stock: 38832P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 46,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$49,990
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
- Executive Package - Driver's Assistance Plus Package - Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System A world-class performance machine, our 2016 BMW M6 Convertible in Silverstone Metallic is going to fulfill your automotive dreams! Powered by a 4.4 Liter Twin Turbo V8 that generates 560hp on demand connected to a lightning quick 7 Speed M Double Clutch transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination offers uninterrupted acceleration and launches our convertible from zero to 60mph in an astonishing 4 seconds while attaining 20mpg on the open road. With adjustable settings for the suspension, steering, and transmission, our M6 goes from a comfortable purr to an enthusiastic roar with just the touch of a button. Sculpted to perfection, our M6 Convertible exudes power and prestige with its distinct grille, power-operated fabric top, and unique wheels. The cabin has been masterfully crafted with sumptuous leather on 16-way-power adjustable seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, and soft-close doors. Stay safely connected via upgraded Bluetooth technology, and listen to the Bang & Olufsen audio system. Our easy-to-use widescreen iDrive electronics interface allows you to stay connected to your digital world as you relish this exhilarating ride. BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true in this M6 with features such as adaptive LED headlights, BMW Assist, anti-lock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, hill-hold control, traction control, stability control, and advanced airbags. Reward yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C53GD931945
Stock: 10288B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2019
- 30,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
LOW MILES, -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this BMW M6 is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C52GD931922
Stock: 1442P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,393 milesFair Deal
$48,391
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 BMW M6. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 BMW M6 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 BMW M6: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. Interesting features of this model are a back seat roomy enough for adults, long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, Very quick acceleration, comfortable, quiet ride, and confident high-speed performance We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C56GD934498
Stock: GD934498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not Provided
$54,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C51GD934490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,999
BMW of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This 2016 BMW M6 (***ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as Navigation system, Comfort access keyless entry, Remote services, Rear view camera, Soft close automatic doors, BMW assist eCall, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more!Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the BMW of Chattanooga/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C50GD934643
Stock: BGD934643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
