Used 2016 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

77 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    36,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $46,505

    $3,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    42,672 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,488

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    20,300 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $61,000

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    39,807 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $48,999

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    20,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $57,995

    $705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    17,560 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $57,000

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    38,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,900

    $499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    16,408 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,000

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    28,358 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $53,990

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    39,584 miles
    Fair Deal

    $53,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    47,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,894

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    48,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $44,800

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    38,931 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $58,922

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    46,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $49,990

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    30,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    49,393 miles
    Fair Deal

    $48,391

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    Not Provided

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    29,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $66,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2016 BMW M6

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M6

Read recent reviews for the BMW M6
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Simply Spectacular
Ramctjr,07/11/2016
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
After 8 months, the technical brilliance of the M6 continues to overwhelm. The vehicle design is stunning, top up or down, and the views from all sides always bring a smile and a thumbs up from onlookers. The 575 HP produces startling acceleration and the instant choice between automatic and paddle lets you control as much as you like, with the manual so much fun that you feel like a kid again. Engine sounds are thrilling. Brakes are simply awesome, and the very slight understeer from the RWD gives you the feeling of being in complete control at all times. Quality of all finishes is meticulous, and the sound system is symphony hall level. The M6 is simply state of the art, and the only downside is that there are so few roads where this sensational beauty can be driven to its full potential. Fantastic.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.