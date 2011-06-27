  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 6 Series
Head turner

Scott, 08/29/2016
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

We re entry picked up our new RED convertable at the dealer on Friday. I've owned a few Lexus , Mercedes and last 4 were Audis. Not one had soooo many people stopped to remark how beautiful the car is. It's a big heavy convertable with basically no back seat. Love the warranty and amazed just how little gas she drinks. Plenty of power and lots of gadgets. The executive pkg gave us concierge service for 4 years and 4 years of service. The heads up information is a great touch. You never need to take your eyes off the road. The kicker is the price tag.. Sticker came is just south of 101k. Plus tire and wheel insurance of about $2500. It's my mid-life crisis vehicle . The car I wanted more then any other. I've been excited every morning to open the garage and see it. It's true I'm not dreaming. Hope I live long enough to pay it off.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Pitch the tires as soon as you get the car.

Wayne Odle, 03/28/2020
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car isn't really as bad as I thought. After replacing three tires at different times, all with low milage on them, I decided to try non run-flat tires on the car. This made a world of difference. No more tooth rattling bumps in the road and no more flat tires at over $500.00 per. In all honesty, I bought the car simply cause I liked the looks of it. I overlooked the fact that a car costing $115000.00 didn't have real leather seats, that it rode so rough, or that it was so nose heavy. And, that's exactly what I got : a grossly over priced car that I liked looking at but hated to drive.

