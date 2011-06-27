Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,107
|$48,452
|$51,961
|Clean
|$43,573
|$46,812
|$50,201
|Average
|$40,507
|$43,531
|$46,680
|Rough
|$37,440
|$40,251
|$43,159
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,855
|$42,355
|$46,024
|Clean
|$37,534
|$40,921
|$44,465
|Average
|$34,892
|$38,054
|$41,346
|Rough
|$32,250
|$35,186
|$38,228
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,175
|$48,552
|$51,054
|Clean
|$44,606
|$46,908
|$49,324
|Average
|$41,466
|$43,621
|$45,865
|Rough
|$38,327
|$40,334
|$42,406
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,450
|$50,929
|$54,579
|Clean
|$45,837
|$49,205
|$52,730
|Average
|$42,611
|$45,756
|$49,032
|Rough
|$39,385
|$42,308
|$45,334
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,082
|$46,621
|$49,291
|Clean
|$42,583
|$45,043
|$47,621
|Average
|$39,586
|$41,886
|$44,281
|Rough
|$36,589
|$38,729
|$40,942
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,615
|$40,444
|$43,412
|Clean
|$36,337
|$39,075
|$41,942
|Average
|$33,779
|$36,337
|$39,000
|Rough
|$31,222
|$33,598
|$36,059
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,357
|$54,164
|$58,156
|Clean
|$48,645
|$52,330
|$56,186
|Average
|$45,221
|$48,663
|$52,245
|Rough
|$41,797
|$44,995
|$48,305
Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,769
|$45,860
|$49,103
|Clean
|$41,315
|$44,307
|$47,439
|Average
|$38,407
|$41,202
|$44,112
|Rough
|$35,499
|$38,097
|$40,785