Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,500
300 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,500
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Contrast Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Bright Aluminum Door and Quarter Panelsyes
4-spoke Wood and Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Amboyna Veneer Upgradeyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Windstopyes
Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Piano Black Upgraded Veneeryes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Door and Quarter Panelsyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Consoleyes
Sporting Gear Leveryes
Lambswool Rugsyes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum to Fascia Plus Front and Rear Consoleyes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneeryes
Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedalsyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Chestnut Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Light Blue Contrast Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Olive Ash Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Light Blue Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Madrona Upgraded Veneeryes
Two-Tone Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Embossed "BENTLEY" to Seat Facingsyes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneeryes
Series 51yes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Light Blue Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
4-Spoke Heated Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Front Seat Lumbar Massageyes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,500
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Rear leg room29.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Fine Linesyes
Light Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
19" 9-Spoke Two-Piece Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Bright Chrome Lower Bumper Matrixyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Chromed Wheelsyes
19" Chromed 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specificationyes
20" Chromed 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Paint from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Rangeyes
19" Painted 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
19" Chromed 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Painted Wheelsyes
Exterior Roof Colorsyes
Dark Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
19" Painted 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" Chromed 5-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
20" Painted 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5478 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length189.1 in.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Exterior Colors
  • Havana
  • Onyx
  • Cypress
  • Neptune
  • Paint from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range
  • White Sand
  • Bespoke Paint Color and Finished Matched to Customer Specification
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Lake
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Umbrian Red
  • Meteor
  • Kingfisher
  • Fountain Blue
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Aquamarine
  • Blue Crystal
  • Diamond Black
  • Royal Ebony
  • Moonbeam
  • St. James' Red
  • Granite
  • Beluga
  • Storm Grey
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Venusian Grey
  • Alpine Green
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Iridium
  • Verdant
  • Barnato Green
  • Brewster Green
  • Light Grey Satin
  • White Satin
  • Dark Sapphire
  • St. James' Red Pearl
  • Magenta
  • Orange Flame
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Oxford Blue
  • Peacock
  • Sandstone
  • Glacier White
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Coral
  • Sunset
  • Windsor Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Grey Violet
  • Silver Storm
  • Artica
  • Citric
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Antique Gold
  • Anthracite
  • Porcelain
  • Magnolia
Interior Colors
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles