Vehicle overview

It's difficult to argue that the Bentley Continental GTC Speed is anything but a solid choice among ultra-luxury convertibles. But with the likelihood of an improved version on the horizon, the decision to purchase the current 2011 model gets complicated. The 2012 Continental GT coupe is set to receive a slight styling refresh, sharper handling, more rear-seat space and updated electronics. Considering this, the 2011 GTC Speed might be akin to waiting in line for last year's iPhone.

If you absolutely must have a Continental GTC Speed now, you can still find comfort in the fact that you're still getting an exclusive and opulent form of open-air motoring. For the $230,000-plus price tag, you'll be surrounded by top-notch supple leathers, rich wood trim and metal accents. And moving all of this finery around is a 6.0-liter 12-cylinder that produces an inspiring 600 horsepower.

But you'll also be saddled with a horse that is ready to be put out to pasture. This may sway you toward the Continental GTC Speed's few competitors. The similarly priced 2011 Aston Martin DBS convertible breathes quite a bit of life into this segment with sportier handling and styling. The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is one of the most attractive cars on the market and will set you back quite a bit less cash as well. For those less interested in prestige (but who still want something with a taste of English luxury), the 2011 Jaguar XK is a stirring ride at half the price of the GTC.

Considering that the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed will be "last year's" model shortly, it may make more sense to opt for a less expensive alternative or wait until the refreshed version arrives.