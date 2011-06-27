Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Consumer Reviews

Anonymous , 12/07/2010

All in all its a good car, but the car just isn't up to par with the competition. For starters, the technology just does not belong in the 21st century. All the competitors are far more advanced. The rear seat is a big drawback to, as the seat to low to the ground and lacks thigh support. The car has also been in the shop alot, and the repairs take a long time.