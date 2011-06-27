Estimated values
2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,143
|$37,705
|$41,739
|Clean
|$33,246
|$36,719
|$40,647
|Average
|$31,452
|$34,746
|$38,463
|Rough
|$29,658
|$32,774
|$36,278
Estimated values
2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,127
|$39,896
|$44,165
|Clean
|$35,178
|$38,852
|$43,009
|Average
|$33,279
|$36,765
|$40,698
|Rough
|$31,381
|$34,678
|$38,386
Estimated values
2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,635
|$45,980
|$50,899
|Clean
|$40,541
|$44,777
|$49,567
|Average
|$38,354
|$42,372
|$46,903
|Rough
|$36,166
|$39,967
|$44,239
Estimated values
2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,273
|$40,057
|$44,343
|Clean
|$35,320
|$39,009
|$43,183
|Average
|$33,414
|$36,914
|$40,862
|Rough
|$31,508
|$34,818
|$38,542
Estimated values
2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,440
|$42,451
|$46,993
|Clean
|$37,430
|$41,341
|$45,763
|Average
|$35,410
|$39,120
|$43,304
|Rough
|$33,390
|$36,899
|$40,844
Estimated values
2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,509
|$42,526
|$47,076
|Clean
|$37,497
|$41,413
|$45,844
|Average
|$35,473
|$39,189
|$43,380
|Rough
|$33,450
|$36,964
|$40,917