Used 2018 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews

Oh my goodness... rowjimi , 08/11/2018 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This is an outstanding sports car for the driver who doesn't know how to drive a sports car. Incredible road grip and acceleration, but for the driver who wants to power slide and break the rear end loose, I don't know if it's even possible. The car has road grip forever and no matter how hard I push it, it drives like an amusement park ride - like it's on a rail, which is perfect, for me. I am on my 7th lux 4x American pick up and this car is my thrill ride. Any more power and I'd be in trouble, yet MPG is like an economy car. 33-35 MPG on road trips are routine and MPG average with 8000 miles is 27. 60-90 passing in a heartbeat. Seat comfort for 8 hours at a time is fantastic (I am 6'4" tall with a 5 level lumbar fusion and a 2 level cervical fusion and 500 mile trips are painless. One huge gripe - top down 360 degree camera view cannot be kept in program for parking. Software fix is "pending". Don't advertise a feature if software makes it not usable unless it is switched on manually every time it is needed. $68k+ MSRP and 360 view doesn't work. Bad move Audi. Car is flawless otherwise. Amendment 9/6/18: I take care my 84 year old step-mom (lives with me in my home in the Sierras) and she isn't cool with the fact that there isn't anything to hold onto -both getting in and out, or when am pushing it in the twistes. She loves the road hugging when I drive aggressively, but would like a handle on the armrest or inner roofline. Nothing there to hold onto. She loves the car, but my '18 F150 4x is much more old person friendly. Yah, 84 year olds are not the customer demographic, but if you aren't holding onto the steering wheel when driving this car hard, being a passenger needs more grabbability Performance

My First Audi. Glad it was the 2018 S5 Prestige! Gene Simpson , 10/17/2017 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful This car is absolutely incredible. It drives and handles like a dream. The technology can be a bit overwhelming at first but once you get used to how things work it is great. The controls and ergonomics of the cabin are almost perfect. Great quality materials in the buttons, high-quality diamond stitched Nappa leather and a sound system that is fantastic. Everything is arranged within the cabin with the driver as the focus of all controls and electronics. The virtual cockpit is incredible to use as is everything else. Engine response is superb with just a slight turbo lag in the low rpm range below 1300rpm. Once past that line, the acceleration is incredible. The handling is so balanced with acceleration and cornering that is way out of its class. I could go on and on about what a great car this is but all I can say is this was my first Audi S5 series, it will not be my last. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fantastic Upgrade from 2015 S5. Mythos , 11/11/2017 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The overall feel to me is a higher level of sophistication than previous generation. Audi has made a step up in overall quality of interior design, materials and switch gear. Suspension changes are quite noticeable which provides a more sure footed feel. Gone is the under steer tendency when aggressively taking corners. It feels much quicker with surges of power more instantaneous across the RPM band than the previous generation due to the Turbo providing low end torque where the 2015 Supercharged engine only produced that kind of torque over 3k RPM. Didn't think Audi could improve the interior but they did. Seats are more supportive and yet more comfortable, The changes to the MMI took a little getting use to but now it is second nature accessing information is faster with the new button layout. Input of information is easier too especially with the touch handwriting recognition. MMI\Navi computer is much faster. No lag time between screens and the navigation display is amazingly sharp and directions are accurate. The visual cockpit is a joy to use. Information right in front of you where it should be. Love the multi gauge setups. Even the B&O stereo system is a step up in sound quality. Very glad I upgraded to the 2018. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

If Only the Windows Work David H , 01/16/2019 Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful It's been about 10 years since I last owned a German car and with great trepidation I bought the S5. I had such a terrible time with my Mercedes (every time I drove past the dealership, I got charged $1,000). It had everything I wanted: horsepower, handling, all wheel drive and it looked awesome! My friends said quality and reliability was unbeatable. Well, let's just say that the windows don't really work when it gets cold. It seems that moisture gets into the window mechanism and freezes during the winter. When that happens, the window does not seal properly (it is a frameless window, so it has to come down a little to release pressure for the doors to open easily). This means that road noise is terrible. Took it to the dealership twice. First time, they said it was a software upgrade issue. The second time, they couldn't replicate the issue. It is frustrating to spend $60K for a car and the windows won't work. Waiting for the lease to complete and I can go back to the reliable Acura. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value