Estimated values
2017 Audi S5 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,692
|$35,691
|$39,874
|Clean
|$30,614
|$34,483
|$38,523
|Average
|$28,459
|$32,066
|$35,821
|Rough
|$26,305
|$29,649
|$33,120
Estimated values
2017 Audi S5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,372
|$31,954
|$35,698
|Clean
|$27,408
|$30,872
|$34,489
|Average
|$25,479
|$28,708
|$32,070
|Rough
|$23,550
|$26,545
|$29,651
Estimated values
2017 Audi S5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,308
|$36,385
|$40,649
|Clean
|$31,210
|$35,153
|$39,272
|Average
|$29,013
|$32,690
|$36,518
|Rough
|$26,817
|$30,226
|$33,764