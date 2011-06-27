  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 S5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
505 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Grocery Hooksyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery and Door Armrestsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kityes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Rear Load Edge Protection Filmyes
Supercharged Badgesyes
245/40R18 All-Season Tiresyes
Black Optic Plus Packageyes
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Black Optic Packageyes
Alu-Optic Package w/out Supercharged Badgesyes
Alu-Optic Package w/Supercharged Badgesyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Silver, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
