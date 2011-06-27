Used 2014 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews
Classic Design with Utility and Performance!
This car is faster than my 2008 Boxster S, and can get 34 mpg on a highway when driven at moderate speeds. It's gorgeous from any angle and as a hatchback, can hold a ton with rear seats down. Buy it with low mileage (5K) and you have the best of all worlds! Can't say enough about it's power (Supercharged 6 cyl), stability (Quattro) and sleek lines. Strangers compliment it's looks, with Daytona Gray Metallic and 20" wheels. Updated Review: This car continues to be copied and it’s coupe/sedan design is descended to become a true Classic! Instead of getting a new car I plan on changing the wheels to freshen the feel!
Love this sporty car!
We love our new/used 2014 Audi A7. Feels like a luxury sports car! Grateful to Edmunds.com for posting it as no other auto websites had it. Great find!
