The 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron continues to impress on every drive. Always Quiet, feeling solid without rattles, with incredible acceleration when needed. Though the infotainment system certainly wasn't very intuitive, it wasn't that hard to learn either. After a year, you're probably interested in the numbers. Here's how mine performed: Annual average MPG based on Gasoline used: 98.5 Annual average MPGe (combined Gas/Electric) using common BTU metrics: 60.6 CO2 per mile: 0.27 pounds Average trip before gas station visit: Just over 800 miles Note: The CO2 output is about a third of the gasoline vehicle achieving 24 MPG counterparts and is based on my local utilities electricity suppliers of coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, solar, etc where only the coal and natural gas sources create BTU equivalents of CO2. Experience: Acceleration is impressive yet nearly silent. Bang & Olufsen Sound System sounds fantastic (especially with a fairly quiet cabin). Ability to load collections of CD's is neat, allowing one to play own playlist. Or, just plug in the phone or iPod and play music directly from them. SiriusXM radio works well too. Heated seats are great in the winter, though just like cabin heat, cuts down on Electric Only miles. I've found that if my trips are short, I'll go without much heat in order to make the entire local trip on electricity. Yes, that's not great, but it's me getting extra performance out of the batteries. Originally thought the backseat had significant legroom for passengers. But, after using owning for some time, found it not to be good legroom for trips. Okay for hauling kids locally. Neat: The Audi app that allows me to see how much time until charging is done, activate the interior heating/cooling while still in the house so that the car is ready when I get in. And, not having to worry about the engine running and filling garage with CO2 when it's pre-heating! Also, love the ability to see where the car is parked, if the lights were left on, or if the doors are locked or not. I cannot comment on Audi Service. I have not needed it yet. It goes in for it's one year service in the next couple of weeks. What's bad? Depreciation! I knew this going into the purchase. But, it's still hard to swallow. Interesting though... the car has gone up in value the last 6 months. So, though it crashed for the first 6 months, that was the end of fall (so far).

