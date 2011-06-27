  1. Home
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plug-in hybrid powertrain is rare for an entry-level luxury car
  • Attractive and practical hatchback body style
  • Upscale and well-designed interior
  • Excellent available technology features
  • High price premium over non-hybrid A3
  • Lackluster acceleration for a luxury car
  • Desirable technology upgrades restricted to more expensive trims
Which A3 Sportback e-tron does Edmunds recommend?

While the base trim still gets you a nicely appointed car, we think Premium Plus with the Technology package (not available on Premium trim) is the sweet spot. That gets you smartphone integration, navigation, a touchpad controller and the excellent Virtual Cockpit, all of which greatly improve the tech interface and make this high-tech hatchback feel properly modern.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The regular A3 sedan is very likable car thanks to its upscale interior, some excellent technology features and an engaging driving experience. But there's only one way to get a hatchback Audi A3 in the United States, and that's to opt for the plug-in hybrid e-tron. This version of the A3 gets you more cargo space, higher fuel economy and 16 miles of all-electric driving.

With Audi's diesel engines discontinued in the United States for the foreseeable future, the automaker's competitiveness in the fuel-efficient car field comes down to this plug-in hybrid. Notably, the A3 Sportback e-tron is the only luxury car of its size and configuration offered as a hybrid. It's not until you look at the more expensive BMW 330e that you'll find a plug-in hybrid powertrain in a luxury car.

The A3 e-tron's all-electric range of 16 miles is decent, and once you're running on gas it offers about the same estimated combined mileage as the last A3 diesel. But it also weighs about 400 pounds more than a regular A3 and costs thousands of dollars more. Government incentives and state tax credits can help offset the cost for new car buyers, though.

Overall, the A3 e-tron effectively fills its niche. But along with the 330e, we also think shoppers should look at similarly capable non-luxury plug-ins such as the Chevrolet Volt, Ford C-Max Energi, Toyota Prius Prime or even the all-electric BMW i3 with its optional range-extending gas generator option.

2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron models

The base 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium is a well-appointed luxury compact, but it lacks the option for a lot of desirable technology upgrades. The Premium Plus offers more options, but only the top-of-the-line Prestige has all the technology and active safety features many luxury buyers expect.

All versions of the A3 e-tron are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. Total system output is 204 horsepower, and it's sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the Premium trim includes 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB interface. A forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking is also included.

The only options package available for the Premium trim is the Sport package, which adds a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, front sport seats, a roof spoiler and 18-inch wheels. This package can be added to any A3 Sportback e-tron trim.

Moving up to the Premium Plus gets you some upgraded interior trim as well as LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming mirror, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. You also get access to the Technology package, an optional extra that includes a 7-inch central display screen, navigation, a touchpad controller, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster display, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi Connect (a 4G LTE connection that integrates Google voice search and traffic information into the nav system and offers a Wi-Fi hotspot and a host of connected app services).

The Prestige trim includes the Technology package and also adds lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, two rear-seat USB ports, power-folding side mirrors with auto-dimming and heating. Unfortunately, opting for the Prestige trim is the only way to equip your A3 Sportback e-tron with a full suite of active safety features and driver aids.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The Sportback e-tron outperforms EVs such as the BMW i3, and its impressively quick for a plug-in hybrid as well. Expect a zero-to-60-mph time right around 7 seconds. The e-tron's heavier weight dulls responsiveness around turns compared to the regular A3, though.

Comfort

The A3 offers the kind of comfort we expect from larger luxury sedans, with roomy, accommodating front seats. The cabin is relatively quiet, with wind and road noise kept at unintrusive levels.

Interior

The A3 offers good all-around visibility, and the controls are well placed and easy to use. Front-seat access is easy, but getting into the rear seat requires a bit of work, and even average-size adults will feel cramped.

Utility

The hatchback body certainly offers more cargo capacity than the sedan, and space is on par with that of other hatchback hybrid vehicles. With the rear seats folded down, the hatchback offers decent storage space for a small car. Small-item storage is a little sparse.

Technology

We like Audi's current suite of driver safety and infotainment technologies, which have a robust set of features and excellent graphics. We've been happy enough using Audi's system, especially with Virtual Cockpit integration. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are a bonus instead of a necessity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

roomy, great mileage, and a luxury ride
SoCal,06/23/2018
1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I previously owned a 2008 all electric A3 3.2 and it was a great car. I hated to trade it but decided I wanted all the technology and driver assist offered in the newer models. Waited through the periods of no gas sport backs imported into the US, then the "clean" diesel debacle, then waited to see how the e-tron worked out. It's a 10. Admittedly I had to get used to the fact that the 1.4 is a very different drive than my old 3.2. That engine was amazing, but in truth it was a way more powerful car than I really needed or used, although the drive was great fun, but the nav was a CD that only knew the roads up to 2008. (a CD!) I've had the e-tron (Prestige trim) for 6 months, love it. Got the Bosch charger for the garage and total charge in 2 hours. My electric bill is unchanged. My mileage is far better than advertised. I consistently get close to 30 mpg on the charge, and even when I use both gas and electric I get 75 mpg in normal conditions, and over 50 even in stop and go nightmare traffic. Admittedly, I am a pretty chill driver, but I deal with LA traffic periodically and still get great mileage. The comfort is great - the backseat is a little tight for long distances but totally adequate for around town. And the back is as luxury as the front. Another improvement is that the closed moon roof filters more light than it did in my old 2008, which in southern California is a good thing. The versatility of the A3 is what sells me - the hatchback turns the small car into a truck - pop down the back seats and the cargo space is amazing - I can fit bikes, furniture, large cartons, just about anything in there. For groceries etc the cargo space without pushing down the seats is more than adequate.
Fun and practical
ATP,05/31/2018
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I was at the end of my lease with a BMW i3 REX and I needed something a bit bigger. I looked at 7 cars, from BMW 330e to Ford Fusion plug-in and Honda Clarity Plug-in. I read all the reviews and watched many you tube videos where people were raving about their plug-ins. Then I test drove all of them (couple of times!) Let me tell you this, you can’t get all the features on any car unless you have something custom built for you. But after balancing it all and look at all the pros and cons, e-tron was the logical choice. I have driven it few days now and I love it. Coming from an i3 I was worried that I would be sitting lower to the ground. No problem. The car has so many great qualities that I quickly forgot about sitting low. Electric range is lower than i3. If you need more electric range, you should look at Honda Clarity Plug in or i3 REX. Small compartments could get a revisit as there are not many. Was that the deciding factor? Not really. The other thing: if you want Navigation the price jumps by about 7000 as it only comes in expensive packages. I chose to go without Navi and enjoy the craftsmanship Audi has done on the car. I am interested to see what other people say in their reviews as I did not see any at the time of my posting. Love my A3 e-tron.
One Year Anniversary - Continues to be Excellent
Zelman,08/29/2019
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron continues to impress on every drive. Always Quiet, feeling solid without rattles, with incredible acceleration when needed. Though the infotainment system certainly wasn't very intuitive, it wasn't that hard to learn either. After a year, you're probably interested in the numbers. Here's how mine performed: Annual average MPG based on Gasoline used: 98.5 Annual average MPGe (combined Gas/Electric) using common BTU metrics: 60.6 CO2 per mile: 0.27 pounds Average trip before gas station visit: Just over 800 miles Note: The CO2 output is about a third of the gasoline vehicle achieving 24 MPG counterparts and is based on my local utilities electricity suppliers of coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, solar, etc where only the coal and natural gas sources create BTU equivalents of CO2. Experience: Acceleration is impressive yet nearly silent. Bang & Olufsen Sound System sounds fantastic (especially with a fairly quiet cabin). Ability to load collections of CD's is neat, allowing one to play own playlist. Or, just plug in the phone or iPod and play music directly from them. SiriusXM radio works well too. Heated seats are great in the winter, though just like cabin heat, cuts down on Electric Only miles. I've found that if my trips are short, I'll go without much heat in order to make the entire local trip on electricity. Yes, that's not great, but it's me getting extra performance out of the batteries. Originally thought the backseat had significant legroom for passengers. But, after using owning for some time, found it not to be good legroom for trips. Okay for hauling kids locally. Neat: The Audi app that allows me to see how much time until charging is done, activate the interior heating/cooling while still in the house so that the car is ready when I get in. And, not having to worry about the engine running and filling garage with CO2 when it's pre-heating! Also, love the ability to see where the car is parked, if the lights were left on, or if the doors are locked or not. I cannot comment on Audi Service. I have not needed it yet. It goes in for it's one year service in the next couple of weeks. What's bad? Depreciation! I knew this going into the purchase. But, it's still hard to swallow. Interesting though... the car has gone up in value the last 6 months. So, though it crashed for the first 6 months, that was the end of fall (so far).
Sporty but handy
Rick,12/02/2018
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Great performance with comfort
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
Safety

Our experts like the A3 Sportback e-tron models:

Audi Pre Sense Front
Prepares the car when a potential frontal collision is sensed in order to minimize factors that might cause injury to the driver.
Audi Side Assist
Monitors traffic alongside the vehicle and warns the driver of the presence of cars or of potential collision danger during lane changes.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Detects lane markers and makes steering adjustments to help keep the vehicle in its lane.

More about the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Overview

The Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback. Available styles include 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?

