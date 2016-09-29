Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me
172 listings
- 24,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,000$5,057 Below Market
- 31,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,798$2,872 Below Market
- 23,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$1,767 Below Market
- 35,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900$2,506 Below Market
- 44,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,750$1,422 Below Market
- 16,612 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,500$1,475 Below Market
- 22,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998$1,645 Below Market
- 36,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,469
- 85,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,872$1,217 Below Market
- 32,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,987$1,006 Below Market
- 18,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998
- 20,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,998
- 41,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,599$1,087 Below Market
- 26,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,992$1,110 Below Market
- 51,718 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,977
- 49,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,499$489 Below Market
- 37,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,790$523 Below Market
- 67,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,487$1,065 Below Market
Overall Consumer Rating3.917 Reviews
Jim C.,09/29/2016
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
We bought this car for my wife. She's wanted a plug-in electric as she has driven hybrids since 2007. We looked at the e-tron and the Volt. She was impressed with the Volt but after driving the e-tron, she said there was no comparison. She has never stated that a car was fun to drive. She did after driving the Audi. To her a car is an appliance. There is compromises with the e-tron particularly wit the range. In our case my wife has a 5 mile commute to work. The 16 miles of electric is sufficient. So far, she has ranged from a low of 16 miles, (90+ degrees out, AC running non-stop) to 23 miles (70 out, minimal AC). On a trip from our home in Hershey Pa to Charlottesville, VA we ran it on hybrid mode and got 42 mpg. Other than that road trip, she's not needed gas. It's been 4 weeks since we last filled it, driven 400 miles and it's still on Full. If the etron fits your needs - buy it! If you need more range, then the Volt is an excellent car too. In our case, with a short daily commute, the Audi is a perfect fit. With discounts, credits etc. we are in for $37k on the Audi versus $35k for the Volt. But we got power seats & moon roof for that difference in price. Update - We took a road trip from Hershey PA to Hackettstown, NJ. Approx. 100 mi. each way. We averaged 45 mpg running in Hybrid mode. We've now learned all the nuances of the selectable driving modes. For road trips, we put it in Hybrid mode to optimize the gas/electric mileage. For the daily commute, she leaves it in the default EV (electric only) and runs without the gas engine. Update 8 months of ownership - First off the gas engine's turbo blew at 3500 mi. Not a good sign. We've had it back awhile but since my wife uses it mostly on electric it hasn't been truly tested. As for the electric - it's great. She goes 600-800 miles between gas fill ups due to her short work commutes. She's averaging 89.0 mpg! Great little car. Now let's see. Great car that fits our needs perfectly! Update 18 months of ownership - the car has been perfect since the turbo issue. It's extremely reliable gets great mileage. My wife is up to 110 mpg since she can commute to work and back on electric. The interior is still perfect. The handling rock solid. My wife loves this car like none before it. She loves to drive it. She has said she'll get a new one when she's ready. Great car that fits our needs. Update after 2+ years - the car has not had an issue since the turbo issue. We are at 15,000 miles. Average mpg is 110. with the short work commute and most days it's electric only. Great little car, versatile with the sportback and a blast to drive.
