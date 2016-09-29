Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

172 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A3 Sportback e-tron Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 172 listings
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Red
    certified

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    24,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

    $5,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    certified

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    31,696 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,798

    $2,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    23,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    $1,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    35,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,900

    $2,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    certified

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    44,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,750

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    16,612 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,500

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    22,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    36,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,469

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    85,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,872

    $1,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Red
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    32,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,987

    $1,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in White
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    18,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    20,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Red
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    41,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,599

    $1,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    26,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,992

    $1,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    51,718 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,977

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    49,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,499

    $489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    37,040 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,790

    $523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    used

    2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    67,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,487

    $1,065 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A3 Sportback e-tron searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 172 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  4. Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Read recent reviews for the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Overall Consumer Rating
3.917 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Perfect Fit
Jim C.,09/29/2016
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
We bought this car for my wife. She's wanted a plug-in electric as she has driven hybrids since 2007. We looked at the e-tron and the Volt. She was impressed with the Volt but after driving the e-tron, she said there was no comparison. She has never stated that a car was fun to drive. She did after driving the Audi. To her a car is an appliance. There is compromises with the e-tron particularly wit the range. In our case my wife has a 5 mile commute to work. The 16 miles of electric is sufficient. So far, she has ranged from a low of 16 miles, (90+ degrees out, AC running non-stop) to 23 miles (70 out, minimal AC). On a trip from our home in Hershey Pa to Charlottesville, VA we ran it on hybrid mode and got 42 mpg. Other than that road trip, she's not needed gas. It's been 4 weeks since we last filled it, driven 400 miles and it's still on Full. If the etron fits your needs - buy it! If you need more range, then the Volt is an excellent car too. In our case, with a short daily commute, the Audi is a perfect fit. With discounts, credits etc. we are in for $37k on the Audi versus $35k for the Volt. But we got power seats & moon roof for that difference in price. Update - We took a road trip from Hershey PA to Hackettstown, NJ. Approx. 100 mi. each way. We averaged 45 mpg running in Hybrid mode. We've now learned all the nuances of the selectable driving modes. For road trips, we put it in Hybrid mode to optimize the gas/electric mileage. For the daily commute, she leaves it in the default EV (electric only) and runs without the gas engine. Update 8 months of ownership - First off the gas engine's turbo blew at 3500 mi. Not a good sign. We've had it back awhile but since my wife uses it mostly on electric it hasn't been truly tested. As for the electric - it's great. She goes 600-800 miles between gas fill ups due to her short work commutes. She's averaging 89.0 mpg! Great little car. Now let's see. Great car that fits our needs perfectly! Update 18 months of ownership - the car has been perfect since the turbo issue. It's extremely reliable gets great mileage. My wife is up to 110 mpg since she can commute to work and back on electric. The interior is still perfect. The handling rock solid. My wife loves this car like none before it. She loves to drive it. She has said she'll get a new one when she's ready. Great car that fits our needs. Update after 2+ years - the car has not had an issue since the turbo issue. We are at 15,000 miles. Average mpg is 110. with the short work commute and most days it's electric only. Great little car, versatile with the sportback and a blast to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A3 Sportback e-tron
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Audi A3 Sportback e-tron info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings