Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

172 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A3 Sportback e-tron Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 172 listings
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    26,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,473

    $4,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    23,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,999

    $3,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    27,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,795

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    20,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    $2,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    43,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $2,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    59,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,750

    $2,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    38,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,500

    $2,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    25,280 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,500

    $2,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    29,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,998

    $2,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    22,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,498

    $2,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    18,886 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    26,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,397

    $1,832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    37,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,455

    $1,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    11,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,263

    $1,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    17,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,992

    $501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    36,656 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    34,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,900

    $1,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    41,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,749

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A3 Sportback e-tron searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 172 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  4. Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Read recent reviews for the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Etron
rick rozycki,01/15/2017
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
This car is awesome in ev mode. Very quiet with excellent acceleration. It's even better in sport mode using the gas and electric engines. In hybrid mode, anytime you lift off the gas the engine shuts down, the car coasts effortlessly . There is a little engine noise on the highway but not too bad. Engine restart is quiet and vibration free. Sport seats are very comfortable with four way lumbar adjustments. Once you figure out the menus, bt connection with streaming works flawlessly. I only wish that there was more than about 23 miles in ev mode.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A3 Sportback e-tron
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Audi A3 Sportback e-tron info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings