Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me
- 26,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,473$4,040 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! MOON ROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS AND BACKUP CAMERA!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Monsoon Gray Metallic 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp.Reviews: Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1HA056696
Stock: CW46697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 23,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$19,999$3,579 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5635 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF9HA098176
Stock: O306903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 27,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,795
Charles Maund Toyota - Austin / Texas
Silver 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 4D Hatchback, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, FrontTrak, Silver.Odometer is 7413 miles below market average!Please call ahead to check availability.Reviews: * Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF6HA046049
Stock: W112064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 20,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,685 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Reviews:* Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: EdmundsBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF3HA043982
Stock: SS19900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 43,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,810 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 43,975! PRICED TO MOVE $5,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, HOMELINK - BLACK SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi Side Assist, rear cross traffic alert, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3" LCD fully digital instrument cluster w/1,440x540 pixel resolution and visual mode selection, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi sound system w/10 speakers w/180 watts, subwoofer and Audi MMI navigation high control panel, Smartphone Interface Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, LED Headlights, cornering and all-weather functionality, Dynamic Rear Turn Signals, 3D Optic Aluminum Inlays, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, Parking System Plus, front and rear acoustic sensors, SPORT PACKAGE 3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, shift paddles, Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 15-Spoke Turbine-design, S Line Roof Spoiler, Tires: P225/40R18 All-Season, Front Sport Seats, 8-way power front seats, 4-way power lumbar adjustment and extendable thigh support, HOMELINK - BLACK. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This A3 Sportback e-tron is priced $5,700 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. (Eff 7/1/12). Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF4HA123593
Stock: HA123593L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 59,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,750$2,863 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1134765 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF8HA103248
Stock: c162675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 38,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,500$2,731 Below Market
Jeff Belzer's Chevrolet - Lakeville / Minnesota
*SAVE AN INSTANT $1,000 OR MORE* by trading a 2008 or newer with less than 100,000 miles. Go to JEFFBELZER.COM for more details.* Low Miles * Carfax 1 Owner * Four New Tires * Panoramic Roof * Heated Leather Buckets * Dual Power Seats * Accident Free * Bluetooth Hands Free * Alloy Wheels * Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps * LED Tail Lamps * Rain Sensing Wipers * Dual-Zone Climate Control * Rear Camera * Satellite Radio * Push Button Start * Homelink Universal Remote * LED Interior Lighting *** As low As Price includes $1,000 Belzer Trade-Bonus. Must trade 2008 or Newer with Less than 100,000 miles to qualify. 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi First Aid Kit, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Homelink - Black, Leather Seating Surfaces, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Sunroof, Radio: Audi Concert w/AM/FM/CD/SAT, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 7.5" x 17" 15-Spoke Turbine-design. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 6-Speed Automatic S tronicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 Audi A3 e-tron
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF9HA126378
Stock: K021139W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 25,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$2,214 Below Market
Dutton Cadillac - Riverside / California
Explore our One Owner 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron Premium Hatchback presented in Mythos Black Metallic and Black leather interior! Our Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder and an Electric Motor with a rechargeable battery pack that together generates 204hp paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Choose your mode and operate on pure electric power, gas power, or a combination of the two. In our Front Wheel Drive Hatchback, your top speed in pure EV mode is 80mph, and it rewards you with near 86mpge. Check out the unique alloy wheels, roof rails, xenon headlights, and LED daytime running lights on our e-Tron Premium. Inside our e-Tron Premium, enjoy a wealth of amenities including Sport Package, automatic wipers and headlights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, heated sport leather front seats, 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Staying seamlessly connected is comfortable with Audi's MMI electronics interface, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite/HD radio, and an SD card slot. Of course, our Audi has also been engineered to give you peace of mind. A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, 18' Turbine alloy wheels and other innovative safety features have been carefully crafted to keep you out of harm's way. This A3 is a fantastic choice you've got to see to believe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1HA079640
Stock: 79640-R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 29,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,998$2,109 Below Market
Audi South Coast - Santa Ana / California
CERTIFIED. PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS, HOMELINK. CARFAX One-Owner. 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, 3D Optic Aluminum Inlays, 3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Digital Compass, Dynamic Rear Turn Signals, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, LED Headlights, Parking System Plus, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, S Line Roof Spoiler, Smartphone Interface, Wheels: 7.5 x 18 15-Spoke Turbine-design. 2017 Audi A3 e-tron. This Audi with Black leather interior is a Certified Pre-owned model. Get the NEW look for the Certified Pre-owned price. Any Audi Certified Pre-owned model gives you the reassurance of up to a 5-year/unlimited mile limited warranty - which includes a rigorous 300+ point inspection and reconditioning. Complete CARFAX vehicle history report is available. Come take the BEST TEST DRIVE ROUTE in CALIFORNIA at Audi South Coast. Just a quick drive on the 5 freeway from Los Angeles or San Diego counties - Audi South Coast is located at the heart of Orange County in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, next to John Wayne Airport. All prices subject to change without prior notice. Dealer not responsible for clerical input errors and third party mistakes. Please verify all pricing with dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF6HA146325
Stock: 65063
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 22,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,498$2,126 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sport Package Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Aluminum Roof Rails Homelink - Black Stainless Steel Pedal Caps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF7HA136715
Stock: HA136715
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 18,886 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
INCLUDED SPORTPACKAGE 1,350.00 FRONT SPORT SEATS S LINE ROOF SPOILER 3 SPOKE FLAT-BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES 18' 15-SPOKE TURBINE DESIGN WHEEL W/ ALL-SEASON TIRES HEATED FRONT SEATS $500 ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS $300 **TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1HA067911
Stock: HA067911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 26,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,397$1,832 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A3 PREMIUM PLUS, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, A3 SPORTBACK PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $49,035!! *ENJOY AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME & PLUS (6 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, HIGH-GLOSS ALUMINUM WINDOW SURROUNDS, 3D OPTIC INLAYS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, LED TAILLIGHTS W/ DYNAMIC TURN SIGNALS, FRONT SPORT SEATS, S LINE ROOF SPOILER, 3 SPOKE FLAT-BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, 18" 15-SPOKE-TURBINE DESIGN WHEELS W/ ALL-SEASON TIRES, ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS, HOMELINK - BLACK, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI CONCERT RADIO, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC & CITY, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ TRIP COMPUTER COLOR, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED POWER EXTERIOR MIRRORS, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION)!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF9HA147839
Stock: PHA147839
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 37,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,455$1,959 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cargo Net Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium with 37,067mi. This well-maintained Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF5HA042221
Stock: HA042221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 11,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,263$1,479 Below Market
Rapids Honda - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
** Ask for Kevin UCM when you arrive., ** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Leather Seats, ** Premium Sound System, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp. Odometer is 18491 miles below market average! White 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium FrontTrak 4D Hatchback 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 6-Speed Automatic S tronic FrontTrak Reviews: * Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF7HA056394
Stock: P056394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 17,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,992$501 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium Brilliant Black Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, 3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Aluminum Roof Rails, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, S Line Roof Spoiler, Sport Package, Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 15-Spoke Turbine-design. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF2HA147900
Stock: A6983
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 36,656 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,500
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 4dr Premium features a 1.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nano Gray Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Rocker Panel Extensions, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Lip Spoiler, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Delay-Off, Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Front License Plate Bracket, LED Brakelights, Chrome Grille, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Wheels: 7.5 x 17 15-Spoke Turbine-design, Body-Colored Door Handles, Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer, Rigid Cargo Cover, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Outside Temp Gauge, Front Cupholder, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Air Filtration, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front And Rear Map Lights, Delayed Accessory Power, Valet Function, Cargo Space Lights, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Rear Cupholder, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Analog Display, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru with Storage, Driver Foot Rest, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Passenger Seat, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Systems Monitor, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, 10.6 Gal. Fuel Tank, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, 3.75 Axle Ratio, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Engine: 1.4 TFSI 4 CYL PHEV 204 HP, Hybrid Electric Motor, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Battery with Run Down Protection, Front-Wheel Drive, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Audi pre sense front, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Back-Up Camera, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF7HA058131
Stock: HA058131-155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 34,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,900$1,816 Below Market
Audi Fremont - Fremont / California
Audi Fremont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The A3 Sportback e-tron Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 34,090mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium Plus is the one! More information about the 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. Strengths of this model include high-performance S3, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, three body styles, including convertible, Compact size, hybrid model, and clean styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF2HA087466
Stock: U1239
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 41,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,749$1,674 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Homelink - Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ibis White Rock Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This wonderfully maintained Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. Strengths of this model include high-performance S3, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, three body styles, including convertible, Compact size, hybrid model, and clean styling Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF2HA064418
Stock: HA064418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
