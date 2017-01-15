Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Homelink - Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ibis White Rock Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This wonderfully maintained Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. Strengths of this model include high-performance S3, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, three body styles, including convertible, Compact size, hybrid model, and clean styling Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUUPBFF2HA064418

Stock: HA064418

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020