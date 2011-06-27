Update for 2019. We still have the Audi, but while the car itself hasn't changed, the automotive landscape around it has shifted considerably. This is my first Audi and first plugin. While there are some things that aren't perfect (I'm looking at you radio/climate system), overall this is a very pleasing car. Who buys this thing? Gas is cheap at the time of this review, so you don't buy an Audi plugin to save money, exactly. Who buys it then is someone who likes the handling and style of the Audi and is willing to pay a bit more for it, but still wants to do the environment a good turn. I doubt they'll sell a lot of these. Still, for me, this car fit the bill. And I'm overall quite pleased. I've had it 2 months and still have over half the original tank of gas in it. I'm averaging around 270 MPG. I do that by managing how I drive and making sure to arrange things to drive on electric as much as I can. This clearly is not something everyone will want to do. For shorter trips and my daily commute, I run all EV. For longer trips, I put it into hybrid mode from the start and let the car decide when to use the battery. Performance: hate to disappoint performance enthusiasts, but I've never floored the car. I bought it for a reason and I stick to that. I have hit it harder in EV mode when I pulled out and misjudged the distance of the car coming. It went to around 60% and I was frankly shocked at the acceleration. This is because when you're driving it 'normally,' it seems to be tuned so that it feels weak. But noooooo, noooo, it's not weak. Cornering-wise, this thing is beyond awesome, but that's coming from a guy who has driven non-Audis before. Hey, it helps my MPG to go around corners without braking, right? I have two main complaints, mainly with the controls. Why can't I switch radio stations without taking my eyes off the road? Seriously, there are like 18 radio controls and they all require me to look at one of two LCD displays. Sorry, but I miss being able to hit button #3 and know that I'll get a certain station. They un-invented that. Second, there seems to be no way to just let clean air vent into the car in the winter. For a plugin, this does make a difference. Using the heater costs me miles. When it's not THAT cold out, I'd rather just vent rather than have a choice between a) fogged windows and b) use my battery to get the vent temp up. If you're looking for a racecar, why are you even reading this? if you're looking for the best plugin hybrid, you should probably go see a Volt. But if you are looking for a way to do a good turn for the environment, to do it in style, and to have some pep when you want to let it loose, this car is worth a look. Is it a good value? Depends. Mine cost around $35K after the Fed rebate. This puts in territory of normal small luxury cars and normal plugin hybrids. I'm not sure I'm 'saving' money exactly with this car, but I am pleased I bought it. Update after a year and a half of ownership: I don't have anything major to change and still think it's a 4 star car. I found that by pulling some tricks and putting in some effort I can boost the mileage I get on electric. But that begs the question: why do I have to work harder to get the most out of my Audi? The reason, as far as I can tell, is that Audi sits in a performance mindset, and for them the electric motor is a way to boost performance, with mileage an afterthought. I mean, car has a sports mode that is easily accessible, but no eco mode at all. That's the main gripe, but overall it's a very versatile and economical car. 2019. Now that I can direct compare this to a Model 3 AWD, I can't see any reason why, for the same price range, one would get this Audi today. It was a good car for its time, 3 years ago. But if you want to go green? Tesla wins. If you want acceleration? Ha. If you want luggage space? Close one, the Tesla wins with seats up, though there may be some large objects that fit better in the hatch with the seats down in the Audi. Handling? I've pushed both cars as far as I feel comfortable and while they both are great, the Tesla wins without a doubt. The only benefit to the Audi is that it can do road trips a little bit quicker if you really limit breaks. I am fond of it, but the world has moved on without this car.

Read more