  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  4. Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty characteristics make driving fun
  • plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category
  • stylish, well-built cabin
  • versatile hatchback body style.
  • Modest all-electric range
  • cozy backseat compared to vehicles its size
  • no USB port for media devices.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$20,648 - $22,720
Used A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

As Audi's first foray into the plug-in hybrid market, the A3 Sportback e-Tron offers you all the goodness of the regular A3 plus 17 miles of all-electric range. It's a compelling car if you want a premium plug-in hybrid without breaking the bank. Read below to decide if it's the car you want to charge in your garage.

Vehicle overview

While Audi offers diesel-powered engines for many of its vehicles and a hybrid variant of its Q5 crossover, it's never offered a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) until the debut of the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron. Based on the well-received A3 sedan, the A3 e-Tron utilizes a four-door hatchback body style, making it the only current-generation A3 hatchback available on our shores. In theory, the e-Tron's PHEV powertrain provides the best of both worlds, blending an electric vehicle's instant torque and petroleum-free propulsion with a standard hybrid vehicle's ability to cover extended distances on gasoline power.

In practice, though, there's only an estimated 17 miles of pure EV range, so the gas tank comes into play on anything other than short drives. But a lot of driving takes place close to home, so the A3 e-Tron lets you enjoy the benefits of EV ownership on short trips while providing familiar gasoline-fueled flexibility on longer ones.

Aesthetically, the e-Tron is very much a member of the existing A3 family, with the unique hatchback shape being perhaps its clearest distinguishing trait. The charging port is hidden in the grille behind the Audi rings, and the interior is the same high-quality affair found in the standard A3 sedan and convertible. Of course, with an expected fuel-economy equivalent of up to 86 mpg overall, the e-Tron is a very different animal when it comes to energy consumption. Once you run out of electric-only juice, the EPA says you can still expect 39 mpg in combined driving with the standard 16-inch wheels, dropping to 35 mpg with the larger 17s. For reference, the most frugal gas-powered A3 model achieves 28 mpg combined.

Plug-in hybrids are still just a tiny fraction of the market, so the e-Tron doesn't face much direct competition. There is the stylish 2016 Cadillac ELR, but it's pricey. We're much more fond of the redesigned 2016 Chevrolet Volt (the ELR is related to the previous-generation Volt), which offers substantially more all-electric range and a nicer interior this year. Another non-luxury option might be the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi with its well-equipped interior and 19-mile EV range. If you're wondering about the BMW i3, it's actually an EV, not a PHEV, and its total range tops out at a modest 150 miles with the optional gas-powered "range extender." All in all, we think the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron will be an appealing choice for a luxury-oriented plug-in hybrid.

2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron models

The 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron is a small plug-in hybrid hatchback. It is available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.

Standard equipment on the base Premium trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, automatic wipers and headlights, a panoramic sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, LED interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, Audi's MMI electronics interface with a 5.3-inch central display, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio and an SD card slot.

The Premium Plus trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded trim inside and out, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Audi's proprietary digital music interface with an iPod cable.

Move up to the Prestige trim and you'll enjoy an upgraded MMI system that includes a touchpad that can read fingertip scrawls, Audi Connect online services (with a 4G LTE connection), a navigation system and a larger 7-inch display. Additional Prestige features include auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and a suite of driver assistance systems including lane-departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a frontal collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

An Audi MMI Navigation Plus package available for the Premium trim adds the upgraded MMI system and Audi Connect, while a Technology package for the Premium Plus bundles those items with the blind-spot monitor. A Sport package available for both the Premium Plus and Prestige adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport front seats and a sport steering wheel.

Stand-alone options include the Bang & Olufsen audio system (Premium Plus), the heated front seats and Audi music interface (Premium), aluminum roof rails and a black cloth headliner. The 16-inch wheels can be specified on any e-Tron trim for improved energy efficiency.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter, four-cylinder gas engine teamed with an electric motor. A rechargeable 8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is mounted beneath the rear seats. The gas engine makes 150 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque by itself, while the electric motor chips in 102 hp and 243 lb-ft. Total system output is rated at 204 hp and 258 lb-ft when both motors are in full swing.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automated-clutch ("S tronic") transmission. Note that Audi's signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system is unavailable.

According to the EPA, the e-Tron with the 16-inch wheels achieves 86 MPGe (mpg equivalent) in mixed driving factoring in the 17-mile EV range. After that, expect 39 mpg combined in regular gas-electric hybrid mode. The larger wheels drop those numbers to 83 MPGe, a 16-mile EV range and 35 mpg combined, respectively. As with all plug-in hybrids, actual mileage will vary greatly and is heavily dependent on how much all-electric travel you do.

Importantly, top speed in pure EV mode is 80 mph, so the e-Tron is fully functional even when it's running solely on battery power. Just don't expect anything like Audi's estimated 7.6-second sprint to 60 mph, as that figure assumes all 204 combined horses are engaged.

The A3 e-Tron's battery can be charged from a 240-volt outlet in 2.5 hours using the factory-supplied charging cord and in about 8 hours from a standard 110-volt outlet. As with regular hybrids, onboard regenerative braking also adds some juice to the battery while the A3 e-Tron is being driven. There's a driver-selectable switch that engages the gasoline engine and shuts out the electric drive: useful if you want to save electric power for specific occasions.

Safety

All A3 e-Trons come with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front knee airbags, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, as well as automatic seatbelt pre-tensioning and window closing (Audi Pre-Sense Basic) when sensors determine a frontal or side collision is imminent.

The Prestige trim comes standard with additional safety features, including lane-departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring (optional on Premium Plus) and a radar-based frontal collision mitigation system (Audi Pre-Sense Front) that combines optical and audible warnings with automatic emergency braking to reduce damage in front collisions.

Driving

We haven't yet been able to put an A3 e-Tron through its paces on the track and will update this review once we've done so. In the meantime, our quick A3 e-Tron test-drive suggested that this plug-in hybrid delivers a supple ride along with excellent handling and responsiveness for a vehicle of this type. The e-Tron moves out sharply thanks to the extra torque its electric drive provides at launch, and with the low center of gravity that comes from packing several hundred pounds of battery below the seats, it feels exceptionally stable. The automated manual transmission shifts quickly and unobtrusively, and the A3 e-Tron's cabin is quiet — eerily so when running in all-electric mode.

Interior

The 2016 A3 e-Tron is pretty much identical inside to the standard A3. That's no bad thing, as the A3 has brought unprecedented panache to the entry-level luxury segment. From the minimalist dashboard design to the top-quality materials, the A3's cabin will impress you with its classiness. Intricate and well-finished details abound, such as the rotary air vent dials that surround the vents themselves and the MMI display that slides demurely into the dash top when not in use. If there's a disappointment here, it's that the e-Tron misses out on the USB connectivity that Audi has lately introduced in some other models. The older proprietary connector in the e-Tron just isn't as versatile.

The biggest difference inside the 2016 A3 e-Tron is that there's a power meter where a conventional A3 would have a tachometer. The round analog meter displays overall power output, the state of the battery's charge and the level of efficiency at which you are driving. An information display in the center of the dial shows range calculations and energy consumption for both gasoline and electricity.

The A3 is a compact car, and so the e-Tron's cabin isn't exactly overflowing with space. The rear seats are decently sized, but headroom and legroom could be an issue for taller occupants. Similarly, don't expect big things from the 13.6-cubic-foot cargo area, although if you fold the rear seatbacks forward, you've got easily the most versatile hauler in the A3 lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron.

5(47%)
4(23%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(13%)
3.9
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect Fit
Jim C.,09/29/2016
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
We bought this car for my wife. She's wanted a plug-in electric as she has driven hybrids since 2007. We looked at the e-tron and the Volt. She was impressed with the Volt but after driving the e-tron, she said there was no comparison. She has never stated that a car was fun to drive. She did after driving the Audi. To her a car is an appliance. There is compromises with the e-tron particularly wit the range. In our case my wife has a 5 mile commute to work. The 16 miles of electric is sufficient. So far, she has ranged from a low of 16 miles, (90+ degrees out, AC running non-stop) to 23 miles (70 out, minimal AC). On a trip from our home in Hershey Pa to Charlottesville, VA we ran it on hybrid mode and got 42 mpg. Other than that road trip, she's not needed gas. It's been 4 weeks since we last filled it, driven 400 miles and it's still on Full. If the etron fits your needs - buy it! If you need more range, then the Volt is an excellent car too. In our case, with a short daily commute, the Audi is a perfect fit. With discounts, credits etc. we are in for $37k on the Audi versus $35k for the Volt. But we got power seats & moon roof for that difference in price. Update - We took a road trip from Hershey PA to Hackettstown, NJ. Approx. 100 mi. each way. We averaged 45 mpg running in Hybrid mode. We've now learned all the nuances of the selectable driving modes. For road trips, we put it in Hybrid mode to optimize the gas/electric mileage. For the daily commute, she leaves it in the default EV (electric only) and runs without the gas engine. Update 8 months of ownership - First off the gas engine's turbo blew at 3500 mi. Not a good sign. We've had it back awhile but since my wife uses it mostly on electric it hasn't been truly tested. As for the electric - it's great. She goes 600-800 miles between gas fill ups due to her short work commutes. She's averaging 89.0 mpg! Great little car. Now let's see. Great car that fits our needs perfectly! Update 18 months of ownership - the car has been perfect since the turbo issue. It's extremely reliable gets great mileage. My wife is up to 110 mpg since she can commute to work and back on electric. The interior is still perfect. The handling rock solid. My wife loves this car like none before it. She loves to drive it. She has said she'll get a new one when she's ready. Great car that fits our needs. Update after 2+ years - the car has not had an issue since the turbo issue. We are at 15,000 miles. Average mpg is 110. with the short work commute and most days it's electric only. Great little car, versatile with the sportback and a blast to drive.
Fantastic technology
Jenci bergen,04/25/2016
1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I sold my VW Jetta sportwagon TDI (which I loved) to take advantage of newer technology and safety features. It took me a couple tanks of gas to figure out how to use the computer system...but now that I understand, the results have been very impressive. I'm in sales and spend a lot of time on the highway...which is not the best place for a hybrid, but my fuel economy is still 40% better than my diesel. If I'm taking a short trip, I leave the computer in the default EV mode. Otherwise, I immediately put the system in the hybrid mode and the computer does a very effective job of balancing the battery and engine use. With about 5,000 miles on my car, I've been averaging 58 miles per gallon (with a lot of highway driving)....about 20 mpg better than my diesel. If you only drive highway miles, a hybrid might not be the best choice...but if you're like most people, a hybrid does an amazing job. This week I've done mostly local driving and I'm averaging around 74 mpg.
A3 e-Tron Prestige Review - Nice Car!
FozCat,01/18/2017
1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Update Jul 2018 Just completed 25000 mile service, there was a battery software update performed at no charge during visit. The tires are wearing quicker than I would have expected (Contiental EcoPro?) but other than that no issues. Charging cable issue went away, and dealer can't duplicate the minor cold squeaking issue yet, but there are 20K miles of warranty left. Fuel economy was the same, just over 50mpg combined with 49% battery and 51% gas, we did several long 11 hour drives. Looking at the resale value, it has dipped quite a bit for the 3rd year, which what Edmunds predicted, my guess it would increase (less depreciation) as the price of gas goes up and people get rid of SUV's. Overall we are still satisfied with the car. Update January 2018 Have owned the car 13 Months and it now has 17000 miles. The car is charged nightly and averages a little over 52 MPG overall with the the MMI indicating a little over 51% gas motor/49% electric motor. The car has two issues that need too be addressed in a service appointment next week. First the front end creaks and squeaks over bumps, especially noticeable when slow. Second, there is an issue with either the charging cable or the charging system as intermittently the car will only partially charge after being plugged in, to about 1/2 charge. Overall, we still like the car and find it a good value, and cancelled out Tesla M3 reservation. Update July 2017 Have owned the car for 7 months and driven it 5500 miles. The car has been trouble free and the only warranty issue was the side assist computer was inoperative when I bought the car, and the dealer it fixed with no issue. With mixed driving and plugging in at home nightly and we are averaging over 60 mpg. On battery charge alone we average 18-20 miles. I would not recommend purchasing a level 2 charger for you home as the Audi supplied charger completely recharges in 8 hours. We found a very nice aluminum wall mount that fits the Audi Charger perfectly for $100 on Etsy. We really like the car, especially the adaptive cruise control and lane assist warning. It's very quiet and comfortable. The audio system is first rate. (B&O). The navigation interface (MMI) takes some getting used to. The car had a 6 month trial for the Audi Connect, and I let it expire. The car never loaded the destinations properly from the phone app, and I can't see paying $10 plus a month for google maps. Hopefully with the next version of the software the app and interface will get better. We have a reservation for a Tesla Model 3, and this was to be the bridge car. Welike the Audi enough to consider not getting the Tesla. Original Review Purchased a used A3 e-Tron lease turn in a little over a month ago with 3300 miles. This is my first Audi. It is a very nice car, and so far a good value, especially since the used price reflects the first owners receiving federal and state tax credits. The car is very quiet, comfortable, handles well and efficient. I only have limited access to plug in charging, so I charge it about 3 times per week. With a full charge I normally get 13-17 miles on pure EV mode and in hybrid mode average about 41MPG. The last tank combining 4 plug in charges and a full tank, it averaged just over 51 mpg with mixed hwy (75%)/city (25%) driving. Its not the EPA advertised 83mpgE, but is what I expected based on the reviews I read. I agree as other reviewers have said, if your daily commute is over the pure EV range, just put it in hybrid mode to maximize your plug in charges. The ability to select charge mode at the end a long trip to use EV mode for city commuting, a feature that I heard was discontinued on the 2017 model is also a plus. I also like the clean simpleness of the interior layout and minimizing of buttons, especially the placement of the radio on/off/volume/track select button on the lower console. This car has the adaptive cruise control and pre collision braking, both which are awesome and worth the extra price! The items which I am not so impressed with are the B&O sound system and Audi Connect. The sound system is adequate, but lacks the bass response that my other vehicles have (Bose). The e-tron does not offer memory seats/mirrors which was disappointing since it was the highest Prestige trim level. I still cannot get the Audi Connect App to fully work after talking with the courteous and helpful Audi phone people twice. It wont push directions to the NAV and wont display all the Audi Connect features, nor remotely turn on the A/C. The Nav screen is adequate, but frustrating at times to use the wheel interface to input destinations. Since this car is new tech for VW/Audi, I would recommend purchasing the extended warranty and prepaid maintenance plans. Overall, I am satisfied with the car.
Perfect? No. Good Balance? Yep.
Mark Cusac,03/01/2016
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Update for 2019. We still have the Audi, but while the car itself hasn't changed, the automotive landscape around it has shifted considerably. This is my first Audi and first plugin. While there are some things that aren't perfect (I'm looking at you radio/climate system), overall this is a very pleasing car. Who buys this thing? Gas is cheap at the time of this review, so you don't buy an Audi plugin to save money, exactly. Who buys it then is someone who likes the handling and style of the Audi and is willing to pay a bit more for it, but still wants to do the environment a good turn. I doubt they'll sell a lot of these. Still, for me, this car fit the bill. And I'm overall quite pleased. I've had it 2 months and still have over half the original tank of gas in it. I'm averaging around 270 MPG. I do that by managing how I drive and making sure to arrange things to drive on electric as much as I can. This clearly is not something everyone will want to do. For shorter trips and my daily commute, I run all EV. For longer trips, I put it into hybrid mode from the start and let the car decide when to use the battery. Performance: hate to disappoint performance enthusiasts, but I've never floored the car. I bought it for a reason and I stick to that. I have hit it harder in EV mode when I pulled out and misjudged the distance of the car coming. It went to around 60% and I was frankly shocked at the acceleration. This is because when you're driving it 'normally,' it seems to be tuned so that it feels weak. But noooooo, noooo, it's not weak. Cornering-wise, this thing is beyond awesome, but that's coming from a guy who has driven non-Audis before. Hey, it helps my MPG to go around corners without braking, right? I have two main complaints, mainly with the controls. Why can't I switch radio stations without taking my eyes off the road? Seriously, there are like 18 radio controls and they all require me to look at one of two LCD displays. Sorry, but I miss being able to hit button #3 and know that I'll get a certain station. They un-invented that. Second, there seems to be no way to just let clean air vent into the car in the winter. For a plugin, this does make a difference. Using the heater costs me miles. When it's not THAT cold out, I'd rather just vent rather than have a choice between a) fogged windows and b) use my battery to get the vent temp up. If you're looking for a racecar, why are you even reading this? if you're looking for the best plugin hybrid, you should probably go see a Volt. But if you are looking for a way to do a good turn for the environment, to do it in style, and to have some pep when you want to let it loose, this car is worth a look. Is it a good value? Depends. Mine cost around $35K after the Fed rebate. This puts in territory of normal small luxury cars and normal plugin hybrids. I'm not sure I'm 'saving' money exactly with this car, but I am pleased I bought it. Update after a year and a half of ownership: I don't have anything major to change and still think it's a 4 star car. I found that by pulling some tricks and putting in some effort I can boost the mileage I get on electric. But that begs the question: why do I have to work harder to get the most out of my Audi? The reason, as far as I can tell, is that Audi sits in a performance mindset, and for them the electric motor is a way to boost performance, with mileage an afterthought. I mean, car has a sports mode that is easily accessible, but no eco mode at all. That's the main gripe, but overall it's a very versatile and economical car. 2019. Now that I can direct compare this to a Model 3 AWD, I can't see any reason why, for the same price range, one would get this Audi today. It was a good car for its time, 3 years ago. But if you want to go green? Tesla wins. If you want acceleration? Ha. If you want luggage space? Close one, the Tesla wins with seats up, though there may be some large objects that fit better in the hatch with the seats down in the Audi. Handling? I've pushed both cars as far as I feel comfortable and while they both are great, the Tesla wins without a doubt. The only benefit to the Audi is that it can do road trips a little bit quicker if you really limit breaks. I am fond of it, but the world has moved on without this car.
See all 17 reviews of the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback. Available styles include 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus is priced between $20,648 and$22,720 with odometer readings between 31696 and42019 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-trons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 A3 Sportback e-trons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,648 and mileage as low as 31696 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-trons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,019.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,855.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,821.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,402.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A3 Sportback e-tron lease specials

Related Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles