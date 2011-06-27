Overall rating

The 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is unique among A3s. Not only is it a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, it's also the only A3 variant that's a hatchback. Being a plug-in, the A3 e-tron allows you to drive short distances primarily on electric power, while longer trips are easily supported by the gasoline engine. And now that Audi's diesel offerings have been withdrawn, the A3 Sportback e-tron is the default choice among A3s when fuel efficiency is of paramount concern.

With a full charge, its electric-only range is a modest 16 miles, but this is enough to support local errand runs. Once you run out of electric-only juice, the EPA says you can still expect 34 mpg in combined driving; for comparison, the the most frugal gas-powered A3 model achieves 27 mpg combined. This hybrid isn't some powerless slug either: It's able to sprint to 60 mph in an estimated 7.6 seconds.

Notwithstanding its hatchback body style, which gives you so added cargo-carrying utility, the e-tron is unmistakably a member of the A3 family. The charging port is hidden in the grille behind the typical Audi rings, and it shares its well-trimmed cabin with the standard A3 sedan and convertible.

If you're shopping for a luxury-branded plug-in hybrid in the A3's price range, your choices are few. BMW offers its 330e sedan, which is more powerful than the Audi but doesn't match its fuel economy or have as much electric range. There's also the BMW i3, which is primarily an electric vehicle that can be optioned with a small gas engine. Other than that, we suggest taking a good look at the Chevrolet Volt hatchback. It's not as fancy or premium as the A3, but it counters with superior all-electric range (53 miles) and a lower price. The Ford C-Max Energi and Toyota Prius Prime are two other plug-in choices, albeit similarly less upscale ones. Overall, though, we think you'll be pleased with the A3 e-tron and its mix of luxury and green appeal.

All A3 Sportback e-trons come standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side and knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. The Prestige trim adds lane departure intervention and blind-spot monitoring.