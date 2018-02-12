Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Pros & Cons
- Plug-in hybrid powertrain is rare for an entry-level luxury car
- Attractive and practical hatchback body style
- Upscale and well-designed interior
- Excellent available technology features
- High price premium over non-hybrid A3
- Lackluster acceleration for a luxury car
- Desirable technology upgrades restricted to more expensive trims
Which A3 Sportback e-tron does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The regular A3 sedan is very likable car thanks to its upscale interior, some excellent technology features and an engaging driving experience. But there's only one way to get a hatchback Audi A3 in the United States, and that's to opt for the plug-in hybrid e-tron. This version of the A3 gets you more cargo space, higher fuel economy and 16 miles of all-electric driving.
With Audi's diesel engines discontinued in the United States for the foreseeable future, the automaker's competitiveness in the fuel-efficient car field comes down to this plug-in hybrid. Notably, the A3 Sportback e-tron is the only luxury car of its size and configuration offered as a hybrid. It's not until you look at the more expensive BMW 330e that you'll find a plug-in hybrid powertrain in a luxury car.
The A3 e-tron's all-electric range of 16 miles is decent, and once you're running on gas it offers about the same estimated combined mileage as the last A3 diesel. But it also weighs about 400 pounds more than a regular A3 and costs thousands of dollars more. Government incentives and state tax credits can help offset the cost for new car buyers, though.
Overall, the A3 e-tron effectively fills its niche. But along with the 330e, we also think shoppers should look at similarly capable non-luxury plug-ins such as the Chevrolet Volt, Ford C-Max Energi, Toyota Prius Prime or even the all-electric BMW i3 with its optional range-extending gas generator option.
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron models
The base 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium is a well-appointed luxury compact, but it lacks the option for a lot of desirable technology upgrades. The Premium Plus offers more options, but only the top-of-the-line Prestige has all the technology and active safety features many luxury buyers expect.
All versions of the A3 e-tron are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. Total system output is 204 horsepower, and it's sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the Premium trim includes 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB interface. A forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking is also included.
The only options package available for the Premium trim is the Sport package, which adds a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, front sport seats, a roof spoiler and 18-inch wheels. This package can be added to any A3 Sportback e-tron trim.
Moving up to the Premium Plus gets you some upgraded interior trim as well as LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming mirror, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. You also get access to the Technology package, an optional extra that includes a 7-inch central display screen, navigation, a touchpad controller, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster display, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi Connect (a 4G LTE connection that integrates Google voice search and traffic information into the nav system and offers a Wi-Fi hotspot and a host of connected app services).
The Prestige trim includes the Technology package and also adds lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, two rear-seat USB ports, power-folding side mirrors with auto-dimming and heating. Unfortunately, opting for the Prestige trim is the only way to equip your A3 Sportback e-tron with a full suite of active safety features and driver aids.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the A3 Sportback e-tron
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- road noise
- appearance
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- infotainment system
- climate control
- cup holders
- comfort
- spaciousness
- electrical system
- lights
- engine
- driving experience
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I previously owned a 2008 all electric A3 3.2 and it was a great car. I hated to trade it but decided I wanted all the technology and driver assist offered in the newer models. Waited through the periods of no gas sport backs imported into the US, then the "clean" diesel debacle, then waited to see how the e-tron worked out. It's a 10. Admittedly I had to get used to the fact that the 1.4 is a very different drive than my old 3.2. That engine was amazing, but in truth it was a way more powerful car than I really needed or used, although the drive was great fun, but the nav was a CD that only knew the roads up to 2008. (a CD!) I've had the e-tron (Prestige trim) for 6 months, love it. Got the Bosch charger for the garage and total charge in 2 hours. My electric bill is unchanged. My mileage is far better than advertised. I consistently get close to 30 mpg on the charge, and even when I use both gas and electric I get 75 mpg in normal conditions, and over 50 even in stop and go nightmare traffic. Admittedly, I am a pretty chill driver, but I deal with LA traffic periodically and still get great mileage. The comfort is great - the backseat is a little tight for long distances but totally adequate for around town. And the back is as luxury as the front. Another improvement is that the closed moon roof filters more light than it did in my old 2008, which in southern California is a good thing. The versatility of the A3 is what sells me - the hatchback turns the small car into a truck - pop down the back seats and the cargo space is amazing - I can fit bikes, furniture, large cartons, just about anything in there. For groceries etc the cargo space without pushing down the seats is more than adequate.
I was at the end of my lease with a BMW i3 REX and I needed something a bit bigger. I looked at 7 cars, from BMW 330e to Ford Fusion plug-in and Honda Clarity Plug-in. I read all the reviews and watched many you tube videos where people were raving about their plug-ins. Then I test drove all of them (couple of times!) Let me tell you this, you can’t get all the features on any car unless you have something custom built for you. But after balancing it all and look at all the pros and cons, e-tron was the logical choice. I have driven it few days now and I love it. Coming from an i3 I was worried that I would be sitting lower to the ground. No problem. The car has so many great qualities that I quickly forgot about sitting low. Electric range is lower than i3. If you need more electric range, you should look at Honda Clarity Plug in or i3 REX. Small compartments could get a revisit as there are not many. Was that the deciding factor? Not really. The other thing: if you want Navigation the price jumps by about 7000 as it only comes in expensive packages. I chose to go without Navi and enjoy the craftsmanship Audi has done on the car. I am interested to see what other people say in their reviews as I did not see any at the time of my posting. Love my A3 e-tron.
The 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron continues to impress on every drive. Always Quiet, feeling solid without rattles, with incredible acceleration when needed. Though the infotainment system certainly wasn't very intuitive, it wasn't that hard to learn either. After a year, you're probably interested in the numbers. Here's how mine performed: Annual average MPG based on Gasoline used: 98.5 Annual average MPGe (combined Gas/Electric) using common BTU metrics: 60.6 CO2 per mile: 0.27 pounds Average trip before gas station visit: Just over 800 miles Note: The CO2 output is about a third of the gasoline vehicle achieving 24 MPG counterparts and is based on my local utilities electricity suppliers of coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, solar, etc where only the coal and natural gas sources create BTU equivalents of CO2. Experience: Acceleration is impressive yet nearly silent. Bang & Olufsen Sound System sounds fantastic (especially with a fairly quiet cabin). Ability to load collections of CD's is neat, allowing one to play own playlist. Or, just plug in the phone or iPod and play music directly from them. SiriusXM radio works well too. Heated seats are great in the winter, though just like cabin heat, cuts down on Electric Only miles. I've found that if my trips are short, I'll go without much heat in order to make the entire local trip on electricity. Yes, that's not great, but it's me getting extra performance out of the batteries. Originally thought the backseat had significant legroom for passengers. But, after using owning for some time, found it not to be good legroom for trips. Okay for hauling kids locally. Neat: The Audi app that allows me to see how much time until charging is done, activate the interior heating/cooling while still in the house so that the car is ready when I get in. And, not having to worry about the engine running and filling garage with CO2 when it's pre-heating! Also, love the ability to see where the car is parked, if the lights were left on, or if the doors are locked or not. I cannot comment on Audi Service. I have not needed it yet. It goes in for it's one year service in the next couple of weeks. What's bad? Depreciation! I knew this going into the purchase. But, it's still hard to swallow. Interesting though... the car has gone up in value the last 6 months. So, though it crashed for the first 6 months, that was the end of fall (so far).
Great performance with comfort
Features & Specs
|1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|N/A
|1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|N/A
|1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|N/A
|1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|N/A
Safety
Our experts like the A3 Sportback e-tron models:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Prepares the car when a potential frontal collision is sensed in order to minimize factors that might cause injury to the driver.
- Audi Side Assist
- Monitors traffic alongside the vehicle and warns the driver of the presence of cars or of potential collision danger during lane changes.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Detects lane markers and makes steering adjustments to help keep the vehicle in its lane.
FAQ
Is the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron a good car?
Is the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron reliable?
Is the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?
The least-expensive 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,500.
Other versions include:
- 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $42,600
- 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $39,500
- 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $48,100
- 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $40,650
- 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $44,150
What are the different models of Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?
More about the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
The 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is the only hybrid in Audi's current lineup and the only way to get a hatchback-bodied A3. The Sportback e-tron combines the A3's upscale interior and solid driving dynamics with a more fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The e-tron pairs a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine with an electric motor, producing a total of 204 horsepower to drive the front wheels. Unlike the regular A3, all-wheel drive isn't available on the A3 Sportback e-tron.
The e-tron's battery pack is good for about 16 miles on a charge before turning on the internal combustion engine to keep the car moving. Once it's running on gas, the A3 Sportback e-tron might be the most fuel-efficient Audi, but it doesn't boast the most impressive mileage. The EPA rates the 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron will return 34 mpg combined. There are other vehicles that handily trounce the e-tron's economy numbers, but not in the luxury-car world.
And there is a compensating virtue for the so-so economy numbers: The A3 Sportback e-tron is pretty quick. Audi estimates it slugging to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is quite good for a hybrid with 400 pounds of batteries in the trunk.
Audi offers the e-tron in three different trim levels, starting with the base Premium trim. One step up from that is the Premium Plus, which includes everything in the Premium along with a handful of additional features, like blind-spot monitoring. The Premium Plus also has the option to add even more high-end Audi technology, such as the excellent Virtual Cockpit system and an upgraded stereo. At the top of the range is the Prestige trim, which gets the full technology treatment, including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, which can only be had on the Prestige trim.
Audi's outstanding Multimedia Interface (MMI) is available on the A3 Sportback e-tron with brilliant navigation graphics and an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, but not even as an option on the Premium trim.
Like every other market segment, the plug-in hybrid crowd is getting thicker by the year. It can be confusing making sense of all the manufacturers' performance claims and technical distinctions. That's why you should make use of every tool on Edmunds to find the right plug-in and get it at a keen price. Make sure to read our full review of the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron and take advantage of our shopping tools to get the best deal near you.
Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Overview
The Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback. Available styles include 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 6/18 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM).
What do people think of the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?
Which 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-trons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron.
Can't find a new 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-trons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,619.
Find a new Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,214.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman
- FIAT 500 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage