Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Consumer Reviews

Etron rick rozycki , 01/15/2017 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This car is awesome in ev mode. Very quiet with excellent acceleration. It's even better in sport mode using the gas and electric engines. In hybrid mode, anytime you lift off the gas the engine shuts down, the car coasts effortlessly . There is a little engine noise on the highway but not too bad. Engine restart is quiet and vibration free. Sport seats are very comfortable with four way lumbar adjustments. Once you figure out the menus, bt connection with streaming works flawlessly. I only wish that there was more than about 23 miles in ev mode. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Sweeet hybrid Dan , 09/18/2017 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The ev range appears to be pretty much as advertised. Upon starting a trip, you have the option of selecting ev only, hybrid, or maintain battery. If your trip is ~20miles, the ev only works well. If it is over ~20 miles, then selecting hybrid appears to net between 60 - 70 mpg. Running purely on gas it appears to be in the region of 40 - 45 mpg. The ride is pure Audi - very quick and secure. Other then the increased mpg, there is no difference between the feel of this car verses a pure gas version. The integration of the electric and gas engines is completely smooth - you can't tell when one starts and the other leaves off. Very well done! I have had the car for a year and it has been flawless. Because of where I live (nearest town is 14 mile RT, large town is 50 miles RT) I have gotten as low as 60, and as high as 100 mpg on a fill up of gas. This does not take into account what it costs to charge the car, but we have not noticed any change in our electric bill since having the car, so the electric cost to recharge is negligible. It is a pleasure to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

love my Etron LN , 09/13/2019 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The most I got out of one tank was about 1400 miles. That was plugging in at home and plugging in at work. 23 electric miles in the summer when the battery is warmer is what you will get in full electric and in the teens in the winter on a full charge. 28 bucks to fill the 10.5gallon fuel tank. Love this car it has almost eliminated my fuel budget. Pretty much tap down the transmission to stop it at red lights so dont use my brakes much. They might last to 100k before needing redone. I put custom 19s on it and it looks great! My 3 year lease is up in 5 month and I will be buying it out. - WA

Thrilled I went with the e-tron... John , 10/03/2017 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I leased this car 6 months ago and don't regret it, at all. I had an S3 prior and the savings each month for fuel total over $100. I fill up my e-tron once a month at a total cost of around $28 per trip to the gas station. That's Los Angeles gas prices, too. It's a very sought after vehicle (I work for a local Audi dealer) and I know this car holds it's value well. We can't keep them in stock. If you can get your hands on one, get it! You won't regret it. Plus there is the tax credit for getting one that's $1,500 in your pocket. I also have the clean air stickers too that added value to my car for spending a measly $22. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value