Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,015
|$27,164
|$30,473
|Clean
|$23,258
|$26,295
|$29,478
|Average
|$21,744
|$24,559
|$27,489
|Rough
|$20,231
|$22,822
|$25,499
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,161
|$22,987
|$25,955
|Clean
|$19,525
|$22,252
|$25,108
|Average
|$18,255
|$20,782
|$23,414
|Rough
|$16,984
|$19,313
|$21,719
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,211
|$21,902
|$24,728
|Clean
|$18,606
|$21,201
|$23,921
|Average
|$17,395
|$19,801
|$22,306
|Rough
|$16,184
|$18,401
|$20,692