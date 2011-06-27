Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$2,294
|$2,899
|Clean
|$1,035
|$2,031
|$2,568
|Average
|$761
|$1,506
|$1,907
|Rough
|$487
|$981
|$1,246
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,284
|$1,645
|Clean
|$546
|$1,137
|$1,457
|Average
|$401
|$843
|$1,082
|Rough
|$257
|$549
|$707
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,298
|$1,645
|Clean
|$580
|$1,149
|$1,457
|Average
|$427
|$852
|$1,082
|Rough
|$273
|$555
|$707
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$4,858
|$6,594
|Clean
|$1,439
|$4,302
|$5,842
|Average
|$1,058
|$3,190
|$4,339
|Rough
|$677
|$2,078
|$2,835
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$860
|$1,368
|$1,645
|Clean
|$759
|$1,211
|$1,457
|Average
|$558
|$898
|$1,082
|Rough
|$357
|$585
|$707
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra Special Edition 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,294
|$1,645
|Clean
|$569
|$1,146
|$1,457
|Average
|$418
|$849
|$1,082
|Rough
|$268
|$553
|$707
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,264
|$1,645
|Clean
|$491
|$1,119
|$1,457
|Average
|$361
|$830
|$1,082
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$707
Estimated values
1996 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,975
|$5,051
|$6,706
|Clean
|$1,744
|$4,473
|$5,942
|Average
|$1,283
|$3,317
|$4,412
|Rough
|$821
|$2,160
|$2,883