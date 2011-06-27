Vehicle overview

Last year's base-model Volvo V50 was powered by a 2.4-liter five-cylinder engine but it didn't deliver the premium experience you'd expect from a Volvo. Now the base V50 shares the powerful, turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 found in the pricier T5 R-Design trim. With this upgrade, it's now more affordable than ever to get your hands on a very nice V50, plus the price of speed is more reasonable than before.

Roominess is certainly one of the 2011 Volvo V50's strong points. A wagon version of Volvo's S40 sedan, the V50 boasts an impressive 63 cubic feet of cargo space with its rear seats folded, placing it ahead of crossovers like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLK and wagons like the Audi A4 Avant. Fuel economy is another strength, with the V50 being more frugal at the pump than many rivals in the premium wagon and crossover segments.

Not to be overlooked is the V50's unique Swedish styling. Reflected in both its sheet metal and its cabin is a minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic that sets the wagon apart from the rest. The thin "floating" center stack looks as chic and modern today as it did when the V50 debuted back in 2005. In true Volvo fashion, the V50 also offers supremely supportive and comfortable front seats, as well as the latest in safety technology.

Within the small-wagon segment, there are only a handful of rivals. The 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen isn't as quick as the V50, but costs less and delivers comparable interior quality and better fuel economy. The 2011 Audi A4 Avant and 2011 BMW 328i wagon, meanwhile, cost more than the V50, but are sportier and more engaging to drive. The roomier 2011 Subaru Outback is another solid pick. Overall, the 2011 Volvo V50's mix of style and comfort make this wagon a respectable choice, but we recommend shopping around before making a final decision.