Estimated values
2011 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,263
|$7,023
|$8,297
|Clean
|$4,889
|$6,515
|$7,677
|Average
|$4,143
|$5,497
|$6,439
|Rough
|$3,396
|$4,480
|$5,200
Estimated values
2011 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,597
|$6,186
|$7,336
|Clean
|$4,271
|$5,738
|$6,788
|Average
|$3,619
|$4,842
|$5,693
|Rough
|$2,966
|$3,946
|$4,598