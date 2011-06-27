Vehicle overview

The 2012 Volvo C30 tends to stimulate more right-brain passion than left-side indulgence with its Euro-chic styling and sassy attitude. While it offers an available sport-tuned suspension and is motivated by an energetic turbocharged engine, this Swede doesn't grab you by the throat with the same fury as others in the hot-hatch segment, like the Subaru Impreza WRX.

Don't get us wrong -- the Volvo C30 drives nicely and has more dynamic capabilities than most drivers will care to exploit. But the result is more like automotive art than pure performance. While giving up a bit of sportiness to the competition, the C30 excels in delivering superior sophistication, refinement and, of course, styling. Check out the hatchback's oversized glass, Volvo's trademark vertical taillights and the front fascia that resembles Volvo's XC60 crossover. Compared to most other hatchbacks, the C30 is a cut above.

Volvo hasn't sacrificed comfort for performance, even in the sport-tuned R-Design model. The result is refreshing in this segment: a capable two-door hatchback that remains perfectly pleasant to drive on a daily basis. Other than the Volkswagen GTI, no rival can match the C30's refinement -- and aesthetically speaking, the C30 is in a class of one. Nevertheless, you might also want to compare the 2012 Ford Focus hatchback in top-level trim as well as the Mini Cooper.