Used 2012 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me

CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina

CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1672MK9C2269968

Stock: 18965095

Certified Pre-Owned: No

