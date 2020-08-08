Used 2012 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me
19 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 36,394 miles
$14,998
- 94,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
- 69,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
- 48,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,929
- 88,419 miles
$8,789
- 114,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,451
- 107,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,450
- 94,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 52,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,857
- 84,109 miles
$11,444
- 109,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- used
2011 Volvo C30123,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
- used
2010 Volvo C30134,444 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- used
2010 Volvo C30110,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 138,040 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- used
2008 Volvo C30100,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990
- 287,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,288
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo C30 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C30
Read recent reviews for the Volvo C30
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating55 Reviews
Report abuse
1ptbijou,04/24/2012
This is my first Volvo, I was looking for a driver's car and this is it. The driving confort and position is superb. The power is very good at low RPM, the 2.5 L. turbo has a lots of tork at only 1500 RPM. and no turbo lag. If you are looking for a reliable European car, this is it, the ride is very confortable for our bad roads. I selected the 16' wheels for that reason. I just drove from Vermont to Nova Scotia in 12 hours non stop with zero back problems. I dont understand why this car is not selling more as mine was the price of a Civic SI and Volvo is having huge promotions with 5years waranty and free maintenance 0% finance and $5000. off.
Related Volvo C30 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S60 Atlanta GA
- Used Volvo V70 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Volvo XC40 Allentown PA
- Used Volvo XC70 Tempe AZ
- Used Volvo C30 Arlington VA
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country Stockton CA
- Used Volvo XC70 Spring TX
- Used Volvo XC60 Newark NJ
- Used Volvo S60 Tallahassee FL
- Used Volvo C70 Fort Worth TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo XC60 2016 Albuquerque NM
- Used Volvo XC90 2011 Woodbridge VA
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento