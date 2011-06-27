Estimated values
2012 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,203
|$9,015
|$11,200
|Clean
|$5,810
|$8,433
|$10,453
|Average
|$5,025
|$7,267
|$8,960
|Rough
|$4,241
|$6,102
|$7,466
Estimated values
2012 Volvo C30 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,509
|$7,299
|$8,697
|Clean
|$5,161
|$6,828
|$8,117
|Average
|$4,464
|$5,884
|$6,957
|Rough
|$3,767
|$4,940
|$5,797