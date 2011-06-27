  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(23)
2011 Volvo C30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, firm yet supple ride, excellent front seats, capable turbocharged engine.
  • Not as sporty as some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volvo C30 lacks the sharp handling of some rivals, but it's got style and comfort in spades.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Volvo C30 isn't your typical "hot hatch." Sure, it's got a powerful turbocharged engine and an available sport-tuned suspension, but this Swede is about a lot more than just speed. Don't get us wrong -- the C30 actually drives nicely and has more dynamic capabilities than most drivers will care to exploit. But with its chic interior and a classic hatchback design that evokes Volvos of yore, the C30 is also the closest thing in this segment to automotive art.

A product of the Ford era at Volvo, the C30 (like the related S40 sport sedan) shares its basic platform design with the Mazda 3 and the latest Ford Focus. That's a good thing, as we've applauded these underpinnings in virtually every application. Power comes from Volvo's familiar turbocharged five-cylinder engine, which cranks out a healthy 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. The C30 ultimately gives up a bit of sportiness to the competition, but it compensates with superior sophistication and refinement.

And then there's its unique aesthetic appeal, which is particularly evident in the distinctive sloping rear end's oversized window and trademark vertical taillights. Inside you'll find the "floating" center stack familiar from the S40 and other Volvos. Debuting for 2011 is a new front fascia inspired by the XC60 crossover. We like the idea -- the C30 previously shared the S40's rather plain front end -- but we're not sure about the execution, as the C30 now appears a bit nose-heavy. Still, there's no disputing that Volvo's little hatch has maintained its distinctive looks.

Compared to hot hatches like the 2011 Mini Cooper S or 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX, the 2011 Volvo C30 is a different kettle of Swedish fish. It certainly goes fast and handles well, but Volvo has refused to sacrifice comfort for performance, even in sport-tuned R-Design trim. The result is something refreshing in this segment: a capable hatchback that remains perfectly pleasant to drive on a daily basis. Other than the 2011 Volkswagen GTI, no rival can match the C30's refinement -- and aesthetically speaking, the C30 is in a class of one.

2011 Volvo C30 models

The 2011 Volvo C30 is a four-seat, two-door hatchback offered in two trim levels. The base T5 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable seats, a trip computer, cruise control, a 50/50-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker CD audio system with an auxiliary audio jack. The T5 R-Design trim level adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a sport-tuned suspension, a quicker steering ratio, sporty exterior trim, partial leather upholstery, blue-face gauges and metallic interior trim.

The Preferred package tacks on power front seats, bi-xenon headlamps and keyless entry/ignition, as well as foglights and aluminum interior trim on the T5. The Multimedia package adds a 10-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound audio system and satellite radio. The Climate package includes heated front seats, headlamp washers, automatic climate control and rain-sensing wipers. Stand-alone options include leather upholstery, a sunroof, a blind-spot information system and a navigation system with real-time traffic.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Volvo C30 is treated to a refreshed exterior, including an all-new front end.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2011 Volvo C30 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 that produces 227 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional.

In performance testing, we hustled a manual-equipped C30 to 60 mph in a fleet 6.4 seconds. Fuel economy checks in at 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined for the manual; the automatic has a 21/30/24 mpg rating.

Safety

The 2011 Volvo C30 comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front seats with whiplash protection. Volvo's Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) is optional.

Driving

The 2011 Volvo C30 has ample grip and accurate steering, particularly the R-Design model with its extra rubber and a quicker steering ratio. It's a fun car to drive. The Mini Cooper S may be more entertaining on tight roads, but the C30 has a smoother ride and a quieter cabin. The turbocharged five-cylinder delivers a confident rush of power from low rpm, and its distinctive soundtrack adds a little extra spice.

Interior

The C30's front compartment comes straight out of the S40 sedan, which means it has Volvo's trademark floating center stack -- a cool flat-panel bridge of buttons and displays between the dash and the center console, with extra storage space beneath. Most controls are straightforward and attractive, but the confounding optional navigation system has a steep learning curve. The front seats are exceptionally comfortable (though more side bolstering would be helpful on a curvy road), and the telescoping steering wheel accommodates drivers of all sizes.

Rather than attempt to shoehorn a fifth passenger into the C30, Volvo went with two rear bucket seats. It's actually quite comfortable back there for average-sized adults, though legroom can be cramped. Rearward visibility is excellent thanks to the tall and wide all-glass hatch. The cargo area can accommodate 13 cubic feet with the 50/50-split rear seatbacks up and 20 cubes when both are lowered -- hardly impressive by hatchback standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volvo C30.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Driving Experience
califas,06/12/2011
In evaluating a car, first you define the mission. No car can be all things. If you want a Corvette, you understand that it can't have the gas mileage of a Prius. This is the T5 C30 with 17 in wheels: A small, nimble car with an appealing and distinctive aesthetic that coddles the driver with excellent ride dynamics and great interior design. It is not trying to be a track car. It is 2+2 GT road car. It gets you through your driving day with a minimum of fatigue and a maximum of bliss. It has the quickness and agility to squeeze through traffic, yet still has a cabin that is quiet and comfortable. Plus, it feels like quality, it is nice to look at, and it is just fun to drive.
Forget Mini check out Volvo
Lauren,10/17/2010
I thought I loved my 2007 Mini S convertible, but 2 weeks after warranty ran out I had to pay $500 on maintenance after I had just spent a $1000 replacing my run flat tires, I decided to get out before I spent well more than that car was worth...I am so glad that I did. My 2011 C30 is refreshing and my passengers love the upgrade. It is the perfect car for me. I am in my early 30's married with no children, so I rarely have back seat passengers (a must for this car). This car so sophisticated with out being boring or stuffy. Fun, fast and fabulous, I don't understand why more people aren't in love... that's okay because I love having a car that makes a statement the individual.
Get it for what it is: a premium hatch.
Robert James G,06/04/2010
I've read plenty of reviews stating how this car doesn't measure up to the GTI and Cooper S. I disagree. I used to have a 2008 Cooper S, and it spent months at the shop, had to sell it at a loss. Used to have a MazdaSpeed 3 - great car, but uncomfortable on city streets. The Volvo is a car made for the real world - I don't go to tracks every Saturday; this car ROCKS 95% of the time. It's not the last word on performance and handling, but it's the best mix of comfort and sporty driving I could find. And the exterior - it's just a work of art. I never thought I'd own a Volvo, but I'm happy I do now!
Great Car!
jersite,09/30/2011
Have had my 2011 Volvo C30 for a little over a month now and overall, really love the car. The styling is amazing, handling great, seats the most comfortable I've ever sat in (heated seats a huge bonus) and great fun to drive. Other high points are bluetooth which works amazingly well, iPod integration, and great visibility. Only drawbacks (and minor at best), huge, oversized key, so-so mileage and difficulty accessing rear seat. All that said, I would recommend the C30 to everyone.
See all 23 reviews of the 2011 Volvo C30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volvo C30 features & specs
More about the 2011 Volvo C30
More About This Model

Orange isn't an easy color to pull off -- just ask carrots, Doritos and people with bad spray tans. This fact alone makes our 2011 Volvo C30 test car quite remarkable. The handsome hatch turned heads and garnered compliments from our editors and complete strangers alike during its time with us -- Orange Flame Metallic paint job be damned.

There's ample substance behind the C30's Euro-chic style. Volvo's turbocharged five-cylinder engine provides enough pep to keep the journey fun, and handling is reasonably sharp and responsive. The C30 isn't as sporty as the hot hatches it's frequently shopped against, but it compensates by offering impeccable refinement. More "premium hatch" than "hot hatch," this upscale, well-mannered Volvo will never make you regret choosing it as a daily driver.

The C30's rivals are as different as apples and oranges. The Subaru Impreza WRX is the racehorse of the group, offering performance-tuned reflexes and blisteringly quick acceleration. With its retro-cute styling and vast array of customization options, the Mini Cooper is the pick for those who like their fun-to-drive hatch in an unabashedly adorable, uniquely tailored package.

Perhaps the most direct competitor to the 2011 Volvo C30 is the Volkswagen GTI, which offers comparable levels of refinement and sophistication. In the end, though, the VW looks decidedly less distinctive than the suave, continental Volvo. Buyers in search of a sporty hatch that's as easy to live with as it is to look at will find the C30 to be a cut above the rest.

Used 2011 Volvo C30 Overview

The Used 2011 Volvo C30 is offered in the following submodels: C30 Hatchback. Available styles include T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), and R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M).

