Vehicle overview

The 2011 Volvo C30 isn't your typical "hot hatch." Sure, it's got a powerful turbocharged engine and an available sport-tuned suspension, but this Swede is about a lot more than just speed. Don't get us wrong -- the C30 actually drives nicely and has more dynamic capabilities than most drivers will care to exploit. But with its chic interior and a classic hatchback design that evokes Volvos of yore, the C30 is also the closest thing in this segment to automotive art.

A product of the Ford era at Volvo, the C30 (like the related S40 sport sedan) shares its basic platform design with the Mazda 3 and the latest Ford Focus. That's a good thing, as we've applauded these underpinnings in virtually every application. Power comes from Volvo's familiar turbocharged five-cylinder engine, which cranks out a healthy 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. The C30 ultimately gives up a bit of sportiness to the competition, but it compensates with superior sophistication and refinement.

And then there's its unique aesthetic appeal, which is particularly evident in the distinctive sloping rear end's oversized window and trademark vertical taillights. Inside you'll find the "floating" center stack familiar from the S40 and other Volvos. Debuting for 2011 is a new front fascia inspired by the XC60 crossover. We like the idea -- the C30 previously shared the S40's rather plain front end -- but we're not sure about the execution, as the C30 now appears a bit nose-heavy. Still, there's no disputing that Volvo's little hatch has maintained its distinctive looks.

Compared to hot hatches like the 2011 Mini Cooper S or 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX, the 2011 Volvo C30 is a different kettle of Swedish fish. It certainly goes fast and handles well, but Volvo has refused to sacrifice comfort for performance, even in sport-tuned R-Design trim. The result is something refreshing in this segment: a capable hatchback that remains perfectly pleasant to drive on a daily basis. Other than the 2011 Volkswagen GTI, no rival can match the C30's refinement -- and aesthetically speaking, the C30 is in a class of one.