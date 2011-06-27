Used 2012 Volvo C30 Consumer Reviews
Perfect driving dinamic
This is my first Volvo, I was looking for a driver's car and this is it. The driving confort and position is superb. The power is very good at low RPM, the 2.5 L. turbo has a lots of tork at only 1500 RPM. and no turbo lag. If you are looking for a reliable European car, this is it, the ride is very confortable for our bad roads. I selected the 16' wheels for that reason. I just drove from Vermont to Nova Scotia in 12 hours non stop with zero back problems. I dont understand why this car is not selling more as mine was the price of a Civic SI and Volvo is having huge promotions with 5years waranty and free maintenance 0% finance and $5000. off.
Runs like a scalded dog
Good acceleration, traction, handling and controls. Lightest Volvo sold in U.S. but still has sturdy 5 cyl engine. They sold few of these models in U.S. because hatchbacks don't appeal here. The styling is very attractive and retro. You will rarely see another one on the road. Car people notice this rare model and will compliment you about it. Sweet exhaust note on start up. 2013 is last year sold in U.S. but still being sold in Europe. Hurry, hurry buy one while you still can. It is compact with limited rear space but the front space is good. I am 6'2 and super comfy in front seat. Built safe, heavy body for small car, look at the doors and body. They were super expensive when new $35K and depreciated rapidly, typical Volvo. However I think the limited supply means the values stabilize well starting at the 3 year mark. 10 year old examples sell for big prices. A lot of used examples have 180K miles still running.
Loving my new/old C30
It may not be the most practical car in the world,but i love it for what it is. This car has a great ride, very solid and reassuring to drive on twisty mountain passes and interstate highways alike. The engine has power and torque way beyond my requirements, and i love the 6-speed manual transmission. The seats are very comfortable,and the interior noise is minimal. Loved the exterior design when it came out,and it still looks fresh today. Update: after a year, I am still enjoying the car very much, especially for longer trips. This car is a great highway cruiser.
Loving this car!
Very comfortable road cruiser,great seats,ergonomics. Lots of power,and good handling,the 6-speed manual is lots of fun. I got the Premium Plus,so there are lots of adjustments available with the seats,steering wheel. The style of the car is still very fresh and contemporary,inside and out.
Rare Volvo
Quickly appreciating. Same styling DNA as current lineup.
