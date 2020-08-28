Used 2009 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me

Prestige Autos - Corona / California

2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 1.0, 2.5L I5 MPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic. Clean CARFAX. Passion Red. 19/27 City/Highway MPG. Volvo 2008 C30 T5 Version 1.0 2.5L I5 MPI DOHC FWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 1.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1MK672282069949

Stock: 141885N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020