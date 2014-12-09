Used 2013 Volvo C30
- Distinctive styling
- controlled and compliant ride
- supportive and comfortable seats
- spirited turbocharged engine.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is really a lovely car. We purchased the last '13 new in July'14. Auto trans, T-5. Did TONS of research beforehand. We are a Toyota/Honda family, so European is a departure, with trepidation. We have the Premier Plus package, not R-Design. Thus far, the car is beyond expectations; a joy to drive, beautiful to look at, and well made. It's QUIET inside, very powerful, and so different. You won't see them often, which is nice too. It's not a high performance hatch, and that's good, because we didn't want that. For those w/o kids, and a different hauling vehicle, this is a great commuter that spoils with luxury, is safe, and gives you confidence. 2017 update; a couple of warranted replacement items with the car; though it continues to be great, and has cool accessories you can get from Volvo. We had some repairs from hitting a curb and major hail damage. After a few trials the rattles and squeaks were eliminated. But it took a few times. Hopefully once warranty expires we won't eat crow. Only complaint is the doors don't have good detents so they fall back into your legs pretty easily. That's it. Dealer support has been beyond expectations. It's sleeper fast.
I flew across the country to buy a certified preowned 2013 last year. It has the 6-speed manual (deal breaker for me without). I drove all the way from Little Rock, AR to Durango, CO in one day. I have never spent a 17 hour day in a car and not had a backache until I did so in this vehicle. The car is an absolute pleasure to drive! Takes off like a rocket ship, but I still manage 35-40 mpg. (I live in a rural area, mostly hwy driving.) I have already put 20k miles on it without any problems, but I am only at 38k total. I have also been very impressed with any Volvo service experience I have had thus far. I have a friend that is absolutely in love with her GTI, but I find my C30 to handle much better and be much more comfortable, albeit a bit smaller. I love that it is a very unique car; you just don't see too many of them on the road. It's very sharp looking car, IMO!
I love this car. I have looked for one for years the way I wanted it optioned. I got a great deal on my r-design with the six speed manual polestar upgrade. It had everything I wanted and no navigation :) I have had it for a year and it’s my first Volvo. I’m sold we bought an r-design XC90 6 months after this one. The build quality is great. Very solid and substantial is the best way to describe it. I just rolled over 93k and no issues. I have a squeak in the back when it’s cold but that’s been it. The seats are comfy and the bi zenon head lights are the best I’ve ever had in any car hands down. I wish I had reverse parking sensors though. It really moves when you put your foot down. I find it an excellent compromise for warning speed, handling and comfort. I do a lot of maintenance myself and it’s a little bit more for fluids and air filters but a few bucks is well worth it. I get the compliments others talk about on here. Sometimes even stopped at a light now and again. This is one car I will not get rid of. It’ll be here in the garage for as long as I can see. It’s truly functional and so unique. I’d buy it all over again any day of the week. It’s made a Volvo family out of us.
This is one of the best cars I've ever owned and my second Volvo. This car is stylish, sporty, fun to drive and gets good gas mileage, too. (30 mpg highway) I may just keep this car forever!
Features & Specs
|T5 2dr Hatchback
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volvo C30 a good car?
Is the Volvo C30 reliable?
Is the 2013 Volvo C30 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Volvo C30?
The least-expensive 2013 Volvo C30 is the 2013 Volvo C30 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,500.
Other versions include:
- T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,500
- T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,850
What are the different models of Volvo C30?
More about the 2013 Volvo C30
Used 2013 Volvo C30 Overview
The Used 2013 Volvo C30 is offered in the following submodels: C30 Hatchback. Available styles include T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), and T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2013 Volvo C30?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Volvo C30 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 C30 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 C30.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Volvo C30 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 C30 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
