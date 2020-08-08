Used 2011 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me
19 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,450
- 94,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 109,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- used
2011 Volvo C30123,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
- 36,394 miles
$14,998
- 94,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
- 69,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
- 48,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,929
- used
2010 Volvo C30134,444 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 88,419 miles
$8,789
- used
2010 Volvo C30110,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 114,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,451
- 138,040 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 52,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,857
- 84,109 miles
$11,444
- used
2008 Volvo C30100,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990
- 287,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,288
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo C30 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C30
Read recent reviews for the Volvo C30
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.823 Reviews
Report abuse
califas,06/12/2011
In evaluating a car, first you define the mission. No car can be all things. If you want a Corvette, you understand that it can't have the gas mileage of a Prius. This is the T5 C30 with 17 in wheels: A small, nimble car with an appealing and distinctive aesthetic that coddles the driver with excellent ride dynamics and great interior design. It is not trying to be a track car. It is 2+2 GT road car. It gets you through your driving day with a minimum of fatigue and a maximum of bliss. It has the quickness and agility to squeeze through traffic, yet still has a cabin that is quiet and comfortable. Plus, it feels like quality, it is nice to look at, and it is just fun to drive.
