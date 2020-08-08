Used 2011 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me

In evaluating a car, first you define the mission. No car can be all things. If you want a Corvette, you understand that it can't have the gas mileage of a Prius. This is the T5 C30 with 17 in wheels: A small, nimble car with an appealing and distinctive aesthetic that coddles the driver with excellent ride dynamics and great interior design. It is not trying to be a track car. It is 2+2 GT road car. It gets you through your driving day with a minimum of fatigue and a maximum of bliss. It has the quickness and agility to squeeze through traffic, yet still has a cabin that is quiet and comfortable. Plus, it feels like quality, it is nice to look at, and it is just fun to drive.

