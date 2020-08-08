Used 2011 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me

19 listings
C30 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 19 listings
  • 2011 Volvo C30 T5 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo C30 T5

    107,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,450

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C30 T5 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo C30 T5

    94,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C30 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo C30 T5

    109,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C30 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C30 T5

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C30
    used

    2011 Volvo C30

    123,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C30 T5 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo C30 T5

    36,394 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design

    94,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design in Red
    used

    2012 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design

    69,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C30 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo C30 T5

    48,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,929

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C30
    used

    2010 Volvo C30

    134,444 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C30 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C30 T5

    88,419 miles

    $8,789

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C30
    used

    2010 Volvo C30

    110,252 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,295

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C30 T5 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo C30 T5

    114,662 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,451

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C30 T5 in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo C30 T5

    138,040 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo C30 T5 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo C30 T5

    52,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,857

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design in Gray
    used

    2013 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design

    84,109 miles

    $11,444

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C30
    used

    2008 Volvo C30

    100,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 2.0 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 2.0

    287,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,288

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C30

Read recent reviews for the Volvo C30
Overall Consumer Rating
4.823 Reviews
See all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Great Driving Experience
califas,06/12/2011
In evaluating a car, first you define the mission. No car can be all things. If you want a Corvette, you understand that it can't have the gas mileage of a Prius. This is the T5 C30 with 17 in wheels: A small, nimble car with an appealing and distinctive aesthetic that coddles the driver with excellent ride dynamics and great interior design. It is not trying to be a track car. It is 2+2 GT road car. It gets you through your driving day with a minimum of fatigue and a maximum of bliss. It has the quickness and agility to squeeze through traffic, yet still has a cabin that is quiet and comfortable. Plus, it feels like quality, it is nice to look at, and it is just fun to drive.
Report abuse
