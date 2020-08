Used 2011 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me

Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah

2011 VOLVO C30 T5 Hatchback 2D 5-Cyl, Turbo, 2.5 Liter Automatic, 5-Spd Geartronic*Preferred Pkg*Traction Control*Stability Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Keyless Entry*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Sirius Satellite*Fog Lights*Rear Spoiler*Alloy Wheels*Bluetooth Wireless*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*Head Curtain Air Bags**107K MILES**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1672MK1B2197355

Stock: 197355

Certified Pre-Owned: No