I love this car. I have looked for one for years the way I wanted it optioned. I got a great deal on my r-design with the six speed manual polestar upgrade. It had everything I wanted and no navigation :) I have had it for a year and it’s my first Volvo. I’m sold we bought an r-design XC90 6 months after this one. The build quality is great. Very solid and substantial is the best way to describe it. I just rolled over 93k and no issues. I have a squeak in the back when it’s cold but that’s been it. The seats are comfy and the bi zenon head lights are the best I’ve ever had in any car hands down. I wish I had reverse parking sensors though. It really moves when you put your foot down. I find it an excellent compromise for warning speed, handling and comfort. I do a lot of maintenance myself and it’s a little bit more for fluids and air filters but a few bucks is well worth it. I get the compliments others talk about on here. Sometimes even stopped at a light now and again. This is one car I will not get rid of. It’ll be here in the garage for as long as I can see. It’s truly functional and so unique. I’d buy it all over again any day of the week. It’s made a Volvo family out of us.

