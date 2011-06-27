  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Volkswagen Touareg Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg X Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,082$18,445$21,466
Clean$14,559$17,789$20,680
Average$13,513$16,478$19,110
Rough$12,468$15,167$17,539
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,793$16,886$19,663
Clean$13,315$16,286$18,944
Average$12,359$15,085$17,505
Rough$11,403$13,885$16,066
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,597$20,319$23,660
Clean$16,021$19,597$22,795
Average$14,871$18,152$21,063
Rough$13,720$16,708$19,332
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,631$20,360$23,708
Clean$16,054$19,636$22,840
Average$14,901$18,189$21,106
Rough$13,748$16,742$19,371
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,219$18,632$21,696
Clean$14,691$17,970$20,902
Average$13,636$16,646$19,315
Rough$12,581$15,321$17,727
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,829$21,827$25,416
Clean$17,210$21,051$24,486
Average$15,974$19,500$22,627
Rough$14,738$17,949$20,767
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,419$19,412$22,103
Clean$15,850$18,722$21,294
Average$14,711$17,343$19,677
Rough$13,573$15,963$18,059
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,729$18,031$20,997
Clean$14,218$17,390$20,229
Average$13,197$16,109$18,692
Rough$12,176$14,827$17,156
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,679$15,522$18,074
Clean$12,239$14,970$17,413
Average$11,360$13,867$16,090
Rough$10,481$12,764$14,768
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,358$13,904$16,192
Clean$10,964$13,410$15,599
Average$10,177$12,422$14,414
Rough$9,389$11,433$13,230
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,966$18,321$21,334
Clean$14,447$17,670$20,554
Average$13,409$16,368$18,993
Rough$12,372$15,066$17,432
Sell my 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Touareg on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,964 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Touareg is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,964 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,964 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,410 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg ranges from $9,389 to $16,192, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.