Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg X Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,082
|$18,445
|$21,466
|Clean
|$14,559
|$17,789
|$20,680
|Average
|$13,513
|$16,478
|$19,110
|Rough
|$12,468
|$15,167
|$17,539
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,793
|$16,886
|$19,663
|Clean
|$13,315
|$16,286
|$18,944
|Average
|$12,359
|$15,085
|$17,505
|Rough
|$11,403
|$13,885
|$16,066
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,597
|$20,319
|$23,660
|Clean
|$16,021
|$19,597
|$22,795
|Average
|$14,871
|$18,152
|$21,063
|Rough
|$13,720
|$16,708
|$19,332
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,631
|$20,360
|$23,708
|Clean
|$16,054
|$19,636
|$22,840
|Average
|$14,901
|$18,189
|$21,106
|Rough
|$13,748
|$16,742
|$19,371
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,219
|$18,632
|$21,696
|Clean
|$14,691
|$17,970
|$20,902
|Average
|$13,636
|$16,646
|$19,315
|Rough
|$12,581
|$15,321
|$17,727
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,829
|$21,827
|$25,416
|Clean
|$17,210
|$21,051
|$24,486
|Average
|$15,974
|$19,500
|$22,627
|Rough
|$14,738
|$17,949
|$20,767
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,419
|$19,412
|$22,103
|Clean
|$15,850
|$18,722
|$21,294
|Average
|$14,711
|$17,343
|$19,677
|Rough
|$13,573
|$15,963
|$18,059
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,729
|$18,031
|$20,997
|Clean
|$14,218
|$17,390
|$20,229
|Average
|$13,197
|$16,109
|$18,692
|Rough
|$12,176
|$14,827
|$17,156
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,679
|$15,522
|$18,074
|Clean
|$12,239
|$14,970
|$17,413
|Average
|$11,360
|$13,867
|$16,090
|Rough
|$10,481
|$12,764
|$14,768
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,358
|$13,904
|$16,192
|Clean
|$10,964
|$13,410
|$15,599
|Average
|$10,177
|$12,422
|$14,414
|Rough
|$9,389
|$11,433
|$13,230
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,966
|$18,321
|$21,334
|Clean
|$14,447
|$17,670
|$20,554
|Average
|$13,409
|$16,368
|$18,993
|Rough
|$12,372
|$15,066
|$17,432