Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews

If God designed a vehicle this would be it Michael U , 10/07/2015 TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This is the greatest Vehicle I've ever driven, I absolutely love it!!! If you notice this car, see the price tag and move on because its a VW; you're doing yourself an injustice. It handles and performs like a sports car, it rides and feels like a luxury suv, it tows like a full size truck, it performs admirably off road, and It has stunning looks without being pretentious. I've been a Toyota/Lexus person for a long time and for whatever reason, I thought negatively of VW. After searching and searching for an SUV that has good gas milage, could tow , fits my outdoor lifestyle, and is a comfy fun everyday driving car; my search kept leading me to the Touareg. I tested it over and over again, compared it to every comparable vehicle in the market and I couldn't find a reason not buy this car. I get 575 miles on a tank of gas, it tows my airstream with ease, takes my buddies and I to Colorado for mountain bike trips in luxury, and It puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. Its an absolutely joy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have owned Steve R , 06/21/2016 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Like no other vehicle. There is no other vehicle period that can tow, handle, 4wd traction, and accelerate like this vehicle...and still get 30 mpg cruising at 70 mph down the highway. Fast. Quiet. Reliable. Incredible torque and towing ability. Very attractive...in and out. Crazy solid. Overbuilt. A Porsche Cayenne in plain clothes. As long as VW makes them...I will own one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Love our Diesel (TDI) Touareg Eric Lea , 01/07/2017 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The GREAT: For the most part this is an exceptional vehicle. The 3L Diesel is the best engine ever put in an SUV...we'll see following the recall. 30 MPG on the freeway; 28 MPG over and back a mountain pass; 700 mile range; what is not to like about that? My Touareg that tows nearly 8000 pounds gets better fuel economy then my brother-in-law's toy Forrester. The not so Great: For the price, it is fairly technologically behind the pack. None of the new generation of active safety features (lane keeping, radar cruise, auto breaking) are included. While there is a just fair quality back-up camera and a good interior display, there is absolutely nothing up front...no beep, beep sensors, nothing. Rather an oversight in a vehicle of this class. The interior is average, but nice. Exterior is boring, but a great wolf-in-sheep's-clothing. Every bit the value and capability of an ML350 Bluetec without the vandal-bait 3-point star. If you're looking to fly beneath the radar, this is your SUV. 2020 update—Still loving it. Maintenance is a little steep, but nothing outside the norm for European cars. Drove it from West Yellowstone to Portland, OR on a single tank of fuel (33 MPG/800 miles of range). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent car Daniel Pineda , 09/07/2018 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Best car I have owned in the past 10 years. It isn’t a rocket, but is quick enough to merge into the highway and get up to speed without a sweat. I never get tired of that shove in the back when it gets off from a stop. It tows very well, I find the driver’s seat very adjustable, best sitting position of all cars I’ve owned so far, very comfortable. The ONLY bad thing is that sadly, VW of America has discontinued it and I won’t be able to get a new one. We will probably drive it until it dies or until VW comes back to senses. Report Abuse