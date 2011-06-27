Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews
If God designed a vehicle this would be it
This is the greatest Vehicle I've ever driven, I absolutely love it!!! If you notice this car, see the price tag and move on because its a VW; you're doing yourself an injustice. It handles and performs like a sports car, it rides and feels like a luxury suv, it tows like a full size truck, it performs admirably off road, and It has stunning looks without being pretentious. I've been a Toyota/Lexus person for a long time and for whatever reason, I thought negatively of VW. After searching and searching for an SUV that has good gas milage, could tow , fits my outdoor lifestyle, and is a comfy fun everyday driving car; my search kept leading me to the Touareg. I tested it over and over again, compared it to every comparable vehicle in the market and I couldn't find a reason not buy this car. I get 575 miles on a tank of gas, it tows my airstream with ease, takes my buddies and I to Colorado for mountain bike trips in luxury, and It puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. Its an absolutely joy to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best vehicle I have owned
Like no other vehicle. There is no other vehicle period that can tow, handle, 4wd traction, and accelerate like this vehicle...and still get 30 mpg cruising at 70 mph down the highway. Fast. Quiet. Reliable. Incredible torque and towing ability. Very attractive...in and out. Crazy solid. Overbuilt. A Porsche Cayenne in plain clothes. As long as VW makes them...I will own one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Love our Diesel (TDI) Touareg
The GREAT: For the most part this is an exceptional vehicle. The 3L Diesel is the best engine ever put in an SUV...we'll see following the recall. 30 MPG on the freeway; 28 MPG over and back a mountain pass; 700 mile range; what is not to like about that? My Touareg that tows nearly 8000 pounds gets better fuel economy then my brother-in-law's toy Forrester. The not so Great: For the price, it is fairly technologically behind the pack. None of the new generation of active safety features (lane keeping, radar cruise, auto breaking) are included. While there is a just fair quality back-up camera and a good interior display, there is absolutely nothing up front...no beep, beep sensors, nothing. Rather an oversight in a vehicle of this class. The interior is average, but nice. Exterior is boring, but a great wolf-in-sheep's-clothing. Every bit the value and capability of an ML350 Bluetec without the vandal-bait 3-point star. If you're looking to fly beneath the radar, this is your SUV. 2020 update—Still loving it. Maintenance is a little steep, but nothing outside the norm for European cars. Drove it from West Yellowstone to Portland, OR on a single tank of fuel (33 MPG/800 miles of range).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent car
Best car I have owned in the past 10 years. It isn’t a rocket, but is quick enough to merge into the highway and get up to speed without a sweat. I never get tired of that shove in the back when it gets off from a stop. It tows very well, I find the driver’s seat very adjustable, best sitting position of all cars I’ve owned so far, very comfortable. The ONLY bad thing is that sadly, VW of America has discontinued it and I won’t be able to get a new one. We will probably drive it until it dies or until VW comes back to senses.
Very impressive package
Just bought 2014 Sport with Nav two days ago after closely following Touareg's improvement for few years. Comparing with no less than 4 other SUV, we decided to take Touareg based on overall performance and its value. Certainly you can find few alternates which exceed Touareg in various areas, however Touareg impressed us with exceptional performance and overall value.
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI