***2017 update- finally got rid of my Routan. We bought a Ford Expedition. On the Routan, the leatherette fabric has been wearing out, tearing and flaking off on the seats for the last few years and especially the driver seat. There is always something broken or failing on this car. The rear breaklights were never sealed properly so every 3 months the lights short out. Pretty annoying. It's sad because it was my favorite family car, it's a nice looking car, it drives nicely when it's not breaking, it's comfortable, I love automatic doors, but it's not a good investment. There were some weird electrical things going on with the locks not locking all doors. We live where there is snow and ice so we had to finally go back to an SUV. ***2016 update- More problems and more problems. Service people know me well. All I can say is it's a good thing I got an extended warranty!! The leatherette is ripping on my seat and both passenger and driver side door handles have lethally sharp, chrome pealing and cutting the heck out of our hands. These things are not covered under warranty and would cost a fortune to fix. Other than that, we have had to replace the rear gasket over twice in one year, the belt in the passenger side door holding up the window, snapped, the fan belts in both engine area and AC both gave out, the list goes on. Good thing the stopped making these vans. I still love the way it looks and feels, but I will be selling it before the warranty ends. ***********We Purchased from Ken Garff VW in Orem in November of 2011. Within less than a month we were at the service dep. getting things fixed. First it was the paint and weather stripping around all the windows chipping and pealing and discolored. Then it was several trips for a shifting problem. They said it was electrical and they said they fixed it. But we were back 5 times and 2 so called recall updates to the electrical before finally another location replaced something I the engine. That seemed to help. But then the motor for the AC and heater broke. Then the electrical went crazy and my car shut off mid driving. Now it's in the shop and I am ready to call it a lemon and get a new car.

