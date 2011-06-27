  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Routan
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Volkswagen Routan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,440$4,927$6,045
Clean$3,304$4,730$5,778
Average$3,032$4,337$5,244
Rough$2,759$3,944$4,711
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,842$6,131$7,832
Clean$3,690$5,886$7,487
Average$3,386$5,397$6,795
Rough$3,082$4,908$6,104
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,085$6,439$8,190
Clean$3,923$6,182$7,829
Average$3,600$5,668$7,106
Rough$3,277$5,155$6,383
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,457$6,983$8,866
Clean$4,281$6,705$8,474
Average$3,928$6,148$7,692
Rough$3,575$5,591$6,909
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,871$3,883$4,654
Clean$2,757$3,729$4,448
Average$2,530$3,419$4,038
Rough$2,303$3,109$3,627
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,789$4,227$5,302
Clean$2,679$4,058$5,068
Average$2,458$3,721$4,600
Rough$2,237$3,384$4,132
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,571$5,177$6,384
Clean$3,430$4,971$6,103
Average$3,147$4,558$5,539
Rough$2,864$4,145$4,976
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen Routan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,058 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Routan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,058 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Volkswagen Routan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,058 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volkswagen Routan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volkswagen Routan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volkswagen Routan ranges from $2,237 to $5,302, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Volkswagen Routan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.