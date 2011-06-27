Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,440
|$4,927
|$6,045
|Clean
|$3,304
|$4,730
|$5,778
|Average
|$3,032
|$4,337
|$5,244
|Rough
|$2,759
|$3,944
|$4,711
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,842
|$6,131
|$7,832
|Clean
|$3,690
|$5,886
|$7,487
|Average
|$3,386
|$5,397
|$6,795
|Rough
|$3,082
|$4,908
|$6,104
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,085
|$6,439
|$8,190
|Clean
|$3,923
|$6,182
|$7,829
|Average
|$3,600
|$5,668
|$7,106
|Rough
|$3,277
|$5,155
|$6,383
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,457
|$6,983
|$8,866
|Clean
|$4,281
|$6,705
|$8,474
|Average
|$3,928
|$6,148
|$7,692
|Rough
|$3,575
|$5,591
|$6,909
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,871
|$3,883
|$4,654
|Clean
|$2,757
|$3,729
|$4,448
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,419
|$4,038
|Rough
|$2,303
|$3,109
|$3,627
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,789
|$4,227
|$5,302
|Clean
|$2,679
|$4,058
|$5,068
|Average
|$2,458
|$3,721
|$4,600
|Rough
|$2,237
|$3,384
|$4,132
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,571
|$5,177
|$6,384
|Clean
|$3,430
|$4,971
|$6,103
|Average
|$3,147
|$4,558
|$5,539
|Rough
|$2,864
|$4,145
|$4,976