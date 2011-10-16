Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan for Sale Near Me
- 122,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,500$1,713 Below Market
Genesis of Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG4BR789489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,475 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,000$619 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford - Schaumburg / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, CD Player, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio. 4D Passenger Van 2011 Volkswagen FWD Routan SE Calla Lily White 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHCBeyond simply selling new cars, our dealership is also known for giving Ford models a second chance on the road by carrying an excellent selection of used cars as well. Each vehicle we receive from a previous owner is thoroughly inspected to make sure it's fit to be driven in Schaumburg and the surrounding Arlington Heights, Niles, IL, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates areas, meaning you can count on a reliable vehicle when you shop at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford.Here at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford we're serving drivers in Arlington Heights, GolfMill, Golf Mill, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 815 E. Golf Rd. Schaumburg, Illinois and we'd be happy to help you too. All Prices are plus $300 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG2BR804734
Stock: 4727PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 117,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,401
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Twilight Blue CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Routan SEL, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Twilight Blue. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW5DG6BR658561
Stock: 658561SRT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 88,784 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
This vehicle is located at BIRMINGHAM LUXURY MOTORS *HOOVER* at 1850 Southpark Drive Hoover, AL 35244. (Directly behind Waffle House off HWY 31) Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE w/RSE & Navigation with 88,784mi. This Volkswagen includes: NOCTURNE BLACK METALLIC AERO GRAY, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Volkswagen Routan. A rare find these days. The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. If you're in the market for an incredible Volkswagen featuring an Entertainment package that will surely keep your passengers enthralled, then you'll definitely want to check out the Volkswagen Routan SE w/RSE & Navigation. More information about the 2011 Volkswagen Routan: The Routan appeals to minivan buyers who want a little more style and verve in their family hauler. Clean Volkswagen design cues dominate inside and out, and the Routan features a European-tuned suspension that's more handling-oriented than other minivans. A new, more powerful V6 is available for 2011, and should prompt minivan buyers to take a second look at the Volkswagen minivan. Interesting features of this model are fuel economy, Clean styling, passenger-friendly interior, entertainment and convenience options, and handling ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG5BR806185
Stock: H-806185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 121,729 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,970
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2011 V-WAGEN ROUTAN - PWR SLIDING DOORS - PREMIUM WHEELS - FRESH TRADE IN - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - CARFAX CERTIFIED - GOOD TIRES - 3RD ROW SEATS - VERY COMFORTABLE DRIVE - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - HEATED MIRRORS - GOOD CONDITION LEATHER ALLOYS HEATED SEATS SPORTS SUSPENSION BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL RED INTERIOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG9BR695642
Stock: MA695642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,044 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomington / Illinois
2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL *NAVIGATION, *SUNROOF, *REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT, Leather, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS, *REMOTE START, *REARVIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, *MULTI POINT INSPECTION, *LOCAL TRADE, Aero Gray w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces. Nocturne Black MetallicLocated at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 309-662-5000. Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 1-866-380-7837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW5DG8BR643138
Stock: B28080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 108,095 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499
Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC - Greensboro / Georgia
*Premium Delivery Service Available. Sanitized Delivery Experience includes negative air treatment to neutralize germs and virus. Sanitized in store Delivery Experience or Sanitized home delivery- your choice. Call us for details.* Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC is very proud to offer this outstanding 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium in Twilight Gray Metallic. Beautifully equipped with: Routan SEL Premium, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 DOHC, Twilight Gray Metallic, Aero Gray w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, 17' Soho Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, A/V remote, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, DVD-Audio, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Headphones, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium DVD-Navigation System, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Tilt steering wheel, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.16 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers! All preowned inventory is As Is unless otherwise stated in writing. Odometer is 3489 miles below market average! Automatic Headlights, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Heated Front Seats, Remote Starter System, Mutli-function Steering Wheel, Extended Warranty Available, 3rd Row Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Premium Delivery Service Available, Routan SEL Premium, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 DOHC, Twilight Gray Metallic, Aero Gray w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, 17' Soho Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, A/V remote, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, DVD-Audio, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Headphones, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium DVD-Navigation System, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Tilt steering wheel, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces. Twilight Gray Metallic 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 3.6L V6 DOHC FWD *Premium Delivery Service Available. Sanitized Delivery Experience includes negative air treatment to neutralize germs and virus. Sanitized in store Delivery Experience or Sanitized home delivery- your choice. Call us for details.* Contact us today to schedule your test drive and receive a FREE $25 Gift Card when you come to see us. All prices are plus tax and license. Must finance with GM Financial to re
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW6DG3BR658572
Stock: P3427B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 82,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,495
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This Volkswagen is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Door, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Soft Open Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW6DG2BR716879
Stock: 8028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 93,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Top Auto Center - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle had one previous owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG9BR717848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
One Owner - Super Clean - Loaded with options including 2 Rear Entertainment DVD TV's. A safety inspection was completed. The car was found to be in good shape but needed maintenance and service. The engine oil filter housing with oil cooler as this is a common issue with these cars causing a check engine light and oil leaks. The engine air filter was replaced. The cabin filter was replaced. The front and rear brake pads were replaced and all brake rotors resurfaced. The water pump was replaced and cooling system service was performed. The front left window regulator was replaced and last but not least 4 new tires were mounted and balanced. This Routan is serviced now and has A LOT of added value. Come see this awesome van.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG4BR766794
Stock: EM1313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,298 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Hayes Family Auto - Watertown / Wisconsin
Clean budget van with all new brakes, tri-zone heat and a/c, power windows, and power locks. Backed by warranty and available low credit union financing this vehicle will not last long! Call today and set your appointment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW4DG4BR789692
Stock: H4405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,216 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,450
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
3.6L V6 FWD 4 door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER DRIVER'S SEAT LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING TRACTION CONTROL HEATED SEATS - FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - 2ND ROW POWER DOORS - BOTH SIDES AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 17 Wheels ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY **Gre
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG4BR641987
Stock: BR641987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 114,640 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,975
Milaca Motors - Milaca / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW5DGXBR658515
Stock: 12453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW5DG0BR750197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 269,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG4BR716977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,086 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Blue 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHC 3rd row seats: split-bench, Entertainment system, Heated Front Captain Seats, Power driver seat. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG6BR718147
Stock: S20931A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 186,127 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,200$1,266 Below Market
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Great Service History**, Third Row Seating**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Convenience Package, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, Sport Package, Sunroof / Moonroof, Technology Package, Third Row Seating, Routan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Nocturne Black Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 3.6L V6 DOHCAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR321404
Stock: PV7562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 107,873 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,900$2,264 Below Market
Napleton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Kissimmee / Florida
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE Blue *SE PACKAGE*, *LEATHER*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *AM/FM/CD PLAYER*, *6 SPEAKERS*, *POWER SEAT(S)*, *STEERING WHEELS AUDIO/PHONE CONTROLS*, *WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC*, *SOLD AS IS & AS SHOWN*.Recent Arrival!**VEHICLE IS MARKET BASED PRICED**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D19AR424381
Stock: AR424381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
