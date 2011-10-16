Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan for Sale Near Me

84 listings
Routan Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Gold
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    122,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    109,475 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL

    117,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,401

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    88,784 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,786

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    121,729 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,970

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL

    126,044 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium

    108,095 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium

    82,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    93,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    68,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan S

    134,298 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    92,216 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,450

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL

    114,640 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SEL

    115,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    269,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    146,086 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    186,127 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,200

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    107,873 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Routan

Overall Consumer Rating
3.116 Reviews
  • 5
    (19%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (38%)
  • 1
    (6%)
12,000 miles and going strong
fairest,10/16/2011
We purchased the 2011 Routan for our summer driving season. This van has been great for us. The navigation and ent. system are very easy to use. It is also nice to have the various electronic access points in the rear seats. We drove the van 12,000 this summer and cannot be disappointed.
