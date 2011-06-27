Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|348.5/512.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Front track
|65.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|144.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|202.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3600 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4494 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Wheel base
|121.2 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|Rear track
|64.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/65R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,930
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
