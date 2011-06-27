  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Routan
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(117)
Appraise this car

2009 Volkswagen Routan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Perfect crash-test scores, comfortable seats, powerful optional V6 engine.
  • Interior tweaks can't mask ho-hum Chrysler roots, ponderous and inefficient base engine.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
Volkswagen Routan for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price
$5,277
Used Routan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volkswagen Routan makes improvements on its Chrysler roots. But with rivals like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna to choose from, we can't recommend this Germanified creation.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen has a long history of producing small vans, from the iconic Microbus to the funky Vanagons from the 1980s. However, there hasn't been a minivan in VW's lineup since the EuroVan bowed out in 2003. The 2009 Volkswagen Routan minivan is VW's way of rectifying this situation. For traditional VW buyers, this is good news -- Volkswagen dealers now have something that will meet the needs of large families in search of maximum passenger and cargo space. But there's bad news, too -- the Routan is basically a gussied-up Chrysler Town & Country/Dodge Grand Caravan.

Yep, you read that right. VW wanted a minivan ASAP, Chrysler had excess production capacity at its plant in Windsor, Ontario, thanks to the extinction of the Pacifica, and the Routan is the product of this unlikely marriage. You'd think the VW folks would have learned a lesson from their countrymen at Daimler-Benz, whose dalliance with Chrysler proved costly in terms of both brand image and the bottom line. But Volkswagen believes that its improvements on the Grand Caravan formula will be sufficient to woo would-be Odyssey or Sienna buyers.

The tweaks start with styling. While the Routan's overall shape is pure Dodge, its front end receives Volkswagen's familiar headlight and grille design, and the slick-looking taillights are VW-specific as well. Inside, the dashboard layout has been revised for a more upscale appearance, though the chintzy switchgear is straight out of the Chrysler parts bin. Dodge's innovative Stow 'n Go and Swivel 'n Go second-row seats are unavailable in the Routan, but VW compensates with superior seat comfort, and the third-row seats still fold into the floor for cargo-carrying duty. Underneath it all, the Routan makes do with the same suspension layout as the Chrysler vans, though numerous revisions by VW's engineers aim to produce a more refined driving experience.

The reasonably priced 2009 VW Routan is indeed a better vehicle and probably the best of the three. But that's not saying much. Chrysler's myriad quality issues with its newest minivans don't bode well for the Routan, and even putting these aside, this is not a segment-leading minivan to begin with. It's a competent people mover with a hint of Germanic flair, but rival models like the Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Entourage/Kia Sedona twins and Toyota Sienna will serve the typical minivan buyer better.

2009 Volkswagen Routan models

The 2009 Volkswagen Routan seven-passenger minivan is available in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. Base S models come standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, heated side mirrors, a six-speaker CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary input audio jack, a removable second-row bench seat and a 60/40-split third-row bench that folds into the floor. The SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, power-sliding rear doors, upgraded cloth upholstery, tri-zone manual climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, removable second-row captain's chairs, rear sunshades and an upgraded audio system with a six-CD changer The top-of-the-line SEL tacks on a larger engine, leather upholstery, power-adjustable pedals, heated seats for the first and second rows, a power liftgate and Bluetooth connectivity.

Optional on all models is an entertainment package. On the S model, this adds a DVD player, second- and third-row flip-down screens, Bluetooth, the upgraded audio system, satellite radio and tri-zone manual air-conditioning. SE and SEL models with this package also get all-row DVD playback, a 30-gigabyte hard-drive-based audio system, a back-up camera and the power liftgate (SE).

Some of the standard features on higher trim levels can be added as options on lower trims. Towing preparation with a load-leveling rear suspension is available on all three trims, while a navigation system that's bundled with the hard-drive-based audio system, satellite radio and the back-up camera is optional on the SE and SEL. The SEL-only Premium package adds xenon headlights, foglamps, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a sunroof, remote engine start, a nine-speaker, 506-watt audio system, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-folding third-row seat, a memory function for the driver seat and pedals, a 115-volt AC power outlet and rear park assist.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volkswagen Routan is all-new -- um, except for all the parts it shares with Chrysler's minivans, that is.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Volkswagen Routan S and SE models come with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 197 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque. The SEL is outfitted with a more sophisticated 4.0-liter V6 making 253 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Surprisingly, the smaller 3.8-liter engine is rated at just 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, while the 4.0-liter V6 yields a respectable 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The latter also provides superior acceleration from zero to 60 mph -- 8.9 seconds, according to VW's estimates, versus 10.2 for the 3.8-liter mill.

Safety

The 2009 Volkswagen Routan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Routan scored a perfect five stars in all frontal and side impact categories. Likewise, in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Routan scored the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal offset and side impact crash tests.

Driving

Volkswagen says the Routan evinces "European ride and handling characteristics." Thing is, Europeans tend to drive vehicles that are half the Routan's size. For such a large conveyance, the Routan acquits itself fairly well on twisty roads while swallowing most bumps and ruts without complaint. However, its driving dynamics remain a step or two behind the segment-leading Honda Odyssey. The interior remains quiet at highway speeds, and the 4.0-liter V6 makes the 2009 VW Routan one of the fleeter minivans around, if you care about that sort of thing. The hoary 3.8-liter V6 is relatively sluggish and thirsty, but you're stuck with it unless you ante up for the SEL.

Interior

VW has spruced up the Routan's Dodge-sourced interior with a revised dash layout, including a modified center stack and Volkswagen's trademark red and blue backlighting. However, anyone who has spent time in the Town & Country or Grand Caravan will instantly recognize the cheap-feeling switchgear, dash-mounted shifter and basic overall design as straight outta Motown. The Routan lacks Dodge's innovative Stow 'n Go and Swivel 'n Go second-row seats, but at least its conventional seats are nicely shaped. The third-row bench folds flat into the floor, while the second-row bench or captain's chairs can be removed for serious hauling duty. VW says the Routan can carry up to 144 cubic feet of cargo -- that's about average for a minivan, which is to say, it's gigantic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Routan.

5(54%)
4(14%)
3(12%)
2(11%)
1(9%)
3.9
117 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

i love this minivan since i buy it
Deisi Morales,09/26/2015
SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
i love my minivan great space nice to ride so far i don't have no mechanical problems but i have a recall about the ignition switch since then twice a week every time wen i start the van all the dash board lights go off like crazy i have to turn it off get the key out open the door and keep trying until it works fine other than that its a good vehicle
VW Routan Brake Problems
carshopper82,07/04/2012
S 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased an 09 Routan, and have driven it for 33,000 miles since. The van is nice and is perhaps the nicest minivan ride based on my experience. However, there are a lot of design issues with it. I have replaced the brakes all around including rotors, pads, and calipers three times - this at no cost because I documented to VW of America this is a design issue. Similar vans from 2009 (Chrysler Town Country) had the same issues - my in-laws own it. As you know, the Routan is a brand-labeled T&C. Othe rissues pertain to transmission hoses. So far VW has taken care of me but it is definitely a lemon.
Do not buy a routan - big mistake!
Omid,06/22/2010
Unless you want to spend a lot of time at the VW service dept, do not buy this minivan. We bought new 9 months ago and it has been serviced numerous times for same malfunctions: electrical, brake rotors, sensor failure, seats getting stuck, steering wheel vibration, and most importantly safety issues which VW and the dealership fail to recognize. The electric sliding door pinned our 2 year old son and the sensors failed to re-open the door. Others have experienced the same issue and yet VW keeps saying the doors are safe and the sensors work fine. Also, no alarm sounds if the doors are open and the car is in motion. This is quite unbelievable from a German manufacturer!
Consumes Oil
pnwislander,04/16/2014
This is the first vehicle I have ever owned where I have to put in a quart of oil every 1,000 miles or the oil light will come on and the manufacturer considers that normal. There are other things that seemed minor, like side door catching etc. But all of the sudden after hitting 30,000 miles to have to start putting in a quart of oil every 1,000 miles (now at 45,000 miles) just seems ridiculous to be considered normal. Our other car is a VW Golf that we love ,and the Routan is just an all around disappointment. Wishing we had bought the Honda or Toyata minivan instead.
See all 117 reviews of the 2009 Volkswagen Routan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Volkswagen Routan

Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan Overview

The Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan is offered in the following submodels: Routan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (3.8L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (4.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL CARB 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (4.0L 6cyl 6A), and SEL Premium CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S is priced between $5,277 and$5,277 with odometer readings between 112261 and112261 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Volkswagen Routans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volkswagen Routan for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Routans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,277 and mileage as low as 112261 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan.

Can't find a used 2009 Volkswagen Routans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Routan for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,479.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Routan for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,381.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,849.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volkswagen Routan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Routan lease specials

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles