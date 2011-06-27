Close

Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Great Service History**, Third Row Seating**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Convenience Package, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, Sport Package, Sunroof / Moonroof, Technology Package, Third Row Seating, Routan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Nocturne Black Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 3.6L V6 DOHCAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR321404

Stock: PV7562A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020