Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,200Great Deal | $1,266 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE186,127 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Great Service History**, Third Row Seating**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Convenience Package, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, Sport Package, Sunroof / Moonroof, Technology Package, Third Row Seating, Routan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Nocturne Black Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 3.6L V6 DOHCAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR321404
Stock: PV7562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- Price Drop$7,733Good Deal | $1,470 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE95,708 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chuck Colvin Ford - Mcminnville / Oregon
Clean CARFAX!! *** Routan SE 3.6L V6 DOHC *** Chuck Colvin Ford & Nissan In Business Since 1911!, Free Car-Fax Report on Every Used Vehicle!, 2012 Volkswagen Routan, Nocturne Black Metallic, with Aero Gray, Aero Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Family owned and operated since 1911. We have developed a loyal dedicated following based on our unique approach to business. All the information you need, up front, with no hassles! Free Car Fax on every used vehicle!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR355709
Stock: 20P068C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$6,500Good Deal | $1,348 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE97,399 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Holman GO - Princeton / New Jersey
SE FWD Nocturne Black MetallicHolman Automotive is part of the Holman Enterprises family of businesses. In addition to dealerships, Holman operates an auto retail finance company, a consumer and commercial insurance company, an auto parts distributorship, a truck upfitting business, and the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in the country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG4CR240672
Stock: CR240672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $8,000Fair Deal | $858 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE99,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn - Oak Lawn / Illinois
**2012 Volkswagen Routan SE** Black 3.6L V6 DOHC FWD 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Rear air conditioning, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 17" Mervin Alloy Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Captain Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/6-Disc CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Rear air conditioning, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Deal with the best! Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn-South Chicagoland's # 1 Honda Dealer-Over 500 Vehicles in stock! Family owned since 1931-Call now for a great deal on this spectacular pre-owned vehicle -Don't Hesitate-Call Now! Please Note: We strongly urge that you call us at the number listed (rather than emailing), and to definitely call us before you come in (just to make sure that we still have the vehicle that you are interested in) !!! We invite you to GOOGLE us as well, to see the many wonderful 5 STAR reviews we've earned !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG9CR293500
Stock: TJS20524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $7,199Good Deal | $1,102 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE121,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westgate Kia - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Aero Gray w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces.Here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new or Pre-Owned vehicle. That's why we always make sure to go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Wake Forest, Raleigh, Durham NC, Cary NC, and Chapel Hill. It's our world-class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs! It's not just about helping you select a new or used car here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest. Our auto finance center also works to ensure that you take advantage of a lease or loan solution that fits squarely into your budget. That gives you the chance to enjoy a great deal on a high-quality new or used car. Whatever your preference may be, you'll have no trouble finding an affordable car that brings joy to your daily drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABGXCR355535
Stock: 60690Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $8,995Fair Deal | $276 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE98,929 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Aero Gray w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Twilight Gray Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR390704
Stock: SR-I12704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $6,000Good Deal | $998 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE159,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2012 Volkswagen ROUTAN.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG7CR136029
Stock: B14213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $8,895Good Deal | $1,209 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE69,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG2CR276330
Stock: 51230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,991Fair Deal
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE187,453 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE Aero Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Clean CARFAX. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABGXCR321515
Stock: CR321515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $8,888Fair Deal
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE95,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Tow Package, Backup Camera, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, DVD Entertainment System, Dual Power Slilding Doors, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control. Clean CARFAX. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE SE Twilight Gray Metallic 3.6L V6 DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABGXCR194040
Stock: B9930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$6,977Fair Deal | $734 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE138,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Bluetooth, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "It's a different flavor in a vanilla class." -Edmunds.com. OUR OFFERINGS: At Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Toyota or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales. Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG5CR393450
Stock: CR393450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $9,445Fair Deal | $660 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE66,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frank Boucher Volkswagen - Racine / Wisconsin
Clean 1-Owner Carfax! Comes with Heated Leather Seats, DVD System, Back Up Camera, Sirius Radio, Power Sliding Doors, and MORE!* This Calla Lilly White 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Imports of Racine ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! 3 Oil Changes and more...a $1000 value! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR391999
Stock: PD13005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $7,885Fair Deal | $915 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE107,290 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southpoint Volkswagen - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG7CR390825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,288Fair Deal
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE58,122 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
2012 VOLKSWAGEN ROUTAN SE!! NOCTURNE BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR ON SIERRA STONE LEATHER INTERIOR!! 25 MPG HIGHWAY!! 3.6L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD!! 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS LOADED UP VOLKSWAGEN!! ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 3rd ROW, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ROOF RACK, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALL SERVICED UP WITH A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND READY TO GO!! COME ON IN TODAY AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP ROUTAN FOR A WHIRL AROUND OUR TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! YEP...OUR OWN TRACK!! SEE YA SOON...ONE LOW PRICE, PLAIN AND SIMPLE...ALWAYS!! FIRST ONE HERE WINS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR355550
Stock: T31571A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,731Fair Deal | $422 below market
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE88,631 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Mart - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG2CR354279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,998
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE67,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR294043
Stock: 18753480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,991
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE103,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ET Auto & Truck - San Antonio / Texas
SUPER CLEAN CARFAX........BACK UP CAMERA ,LEATHER,POWER SEATS,4 CAPITION CHAIRS,ALLOY WHEELS,DUAL A/C,Priced to sell! Must SEE - this one wont last long at this price. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Well Maintained. Brrr..AC is ICE cold. Fuel Efficient. This vehicle is so fresh and so clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR202509
Stock: 3659412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $7,900
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE125,184 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
PA Cars and Trucks - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG7CR391800
Certified Pre-Owned: No