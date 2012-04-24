5 star reviews: 33 %

4 star reviews: 33 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 34 %

Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Love it

n_l_s , 04/24/2012

I really like this minivan. The interior is very appealing - drives very high up on the highway. Like the aluminum pentastar engine as well.

1 out of 5 stars, Crappy vw with Chrysler unreliable history

Julius m , 01/07/2019

SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

We bought this van last 2015 as a cpo from the dealer with 38k miles in it. When the car hits 45k miles the check engine light went on and it was the cracked head gasket. I noticed that as the miles goes up, the 3.6 pentacrap engine becomes more rough especially in the cold morning. Transmission is jerky in the cold morning as well. The tiptronic gone at 60k miles, transmission leaks at 65k engine mount bad on 65k and then fuel line detached from he engine at 70k miles, rockerarm gone bad at 83k miles and another rockerarm at 87k miles. Now my van wont start because TIPM gone bad and the dealer replaced wrong parts (great job for the mechanics). Its still sitting in the dealership. Why does VW picked a van that has worse reliability than them????? THey could have picked atlest honda or toyota and then rebadged it to VW. No more VW for me for life. These cars are just endless money pits.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Best Minivan for the Price

magluk , 01/31/2013

We got the best minivan for the price. We bought ours Certified Used 2012 Routan SE with Nav and DVD with only 2.5K miles for $24K for something we plan on owning for 5-6 years only. We looked at Toyota and Honda both very nice cars, but by going with Routan we saved 13K to 16K for the same options as other competitors. This minivan is convertible, quite when driving, powerful, nice looking and just what we were looking for. The one bad thing is they wont be building this model any more for 2013 and dealers having some brand new 2012 minivans that you can save $7-8K off the sticker price with very good options. This being our first minivan we are so far happy with it

