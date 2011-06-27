Vehicle overview

Even before the term "minivan" was coined, Volkswagen had such a vehicle in the form of the Microbus, that lovable, slow-as-a-snail but roomy box-on-wheels favored by surfer dudes and Deadheads. After the Microbus came the Vanagon and the Eurovan, the latter of which ran through the '90s and into the early 2000s. However, after 2003 -- the Eurovan's last year -- VW had nothing to offer minivan shoppers.

The gap was finally filled last year when VW brought out the Routan. But unlike those earlier in-house vans, the Routan is not much more than a rebadged variant of the Dodge Grand Caravan/Chrysler Town & Country. Most of the VW's body panels are shared with its American cousins, though the Volkswagen features a slightly different look via the company's familiar headlight and grille design, as well as unique taillights. And though most of the interior components are likewise common among the trio, the Routan does boast a more elegant dashboard.

Chrysler's innovative Stow 'n Go and Swivel 'n Go second-row seats can't be had in the Routan, but VW makes up for that with superior second-row seat comfort. The third-row seats still fold into the floor to ease loading of larger cargo. Mechanically, there are only minimal changes. The engines and transmissions are all the same, though VW tuned the suspension to provide more refined handling and ride qualities.

There are enough changes on the reasonably priced 2010 VW Routan to make it the best of the three. But that's like saying "Revenge of the Sith" is the best of the "Star Wars" movie prequels. Chrysler's myriad quality issues with its latest minivans don't bode well for the Routan, and even putting that attribute aside, this is not a segment-leading minivan to begin with. It's a competent people mover with a hint of European flair, but rival models like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna will serve the typical minivan buyer better.