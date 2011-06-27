Close

Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota

<b>Equipment</b> A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the vehicle. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This 2009 Volkswagen Routan Sport contains elegant lines finished with an exquisite green color. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this mini van. <b>Additional Information</b> Call or Text Travis at 701 200 9477

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 2V8HW64X99R542796

Stock: M9L038X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020