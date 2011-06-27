Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan for Sale Near Me
- $5,800
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium143,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Equipment</b> A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the vehicle. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This 2009 Volkswagen Routan Sport contains elegant lines finished with an exquisite green color. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this mini van. <b>Additional Information</b> Call or Text Travis at 701 200 9477
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW64X99R542796
Stock: M9L038X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $5,277
2009 Volkswagen Routan S112,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
<span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GUARANTEED FINANCING * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* VA INSPECTION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* CLEAN IN AND OUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* V6, 3.8 Liter * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* WELL MAINTAINED * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GREAT CONDITION* <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* ICE COLD A/C * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AM/FM RADIO * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* 6 CD DISC CHANGER * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* THIRD RAW SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AUX INPUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER WINDOWS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER DOOR LOCK * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle. <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Call us today to schedule
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34189R544520
Stock: 913441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2019
- Price Drop$6,841
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium106,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kenny Ross Subaru - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Mercury Silver 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4.0L V6 6-Speed Automatic FWD Well equipped with, 2-DIN AM/FM 6-Disc DVD Changer, 2nd & 3rd Row Overhead 9 LCD Screens, 30 GB Hard Drive, All-Row DVD Entertainment System, AM/FM/CD/DVD/MP3 w/Wide Touch Screen, DVD-Audio, Entertainment Package, Rear-View Backup Camera, Remote Control, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Wireless Headphones.As-Is vehicles must pass PA State Inspection and Emissions. These vehicles undergo a 74-point inspection and receive a professional detail. These vehicles are reserved for models over 100,000 miles. As-Is vehicles are a good choice for budget minded customers. We offer a free Carfax on every used vehicle we sell so you can buy today and every day with complete confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW64X89R549657
Stock: 9R549657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $6,991
2009 Volkswagen Routan SE109,157 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa
Cloth. White 2009 Volkswagen Routan S 4D Passenger Van 3.8L V6 6-Speed Automatic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW44199R603354
Stock: P4054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$5,991
2009 Volkswagen Routan S78,715 milesDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota - Miami / Florida
This Routan is located at Kendall Toyota in Miami on 10943 South Dixie Hwy. Please call 786-541-1873.KENDALL TOYOTA MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! Volkswagen used car buyers in Miami looking to get your hands on a Routan please call us regarding stock number T21762B. This Volkswagen Minivan/Van is priced to sell at 5991. This Routan has 78715 miles and gets 16 MPG in the city and 23 MPG on the highway.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Contact us direct to 786-541-1873 for more details about this Volkswagen Routan. Open 7 days., Great First Car!, Looks Fantastic, Must See!, Runs Great!, Won't Last Hurry Up!.Mercury Silver 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34119R595115
Stock: T21762B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $4,995
2009 Volkswagen Routan S97,362 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Norco Truck Center - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34109R501399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,800
2009 Volkswagen Routan S111,348 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Choice Motors - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34189R584239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,950
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL159,009 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW54X69R580111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,035
2009 Volkswagen Routan S133,907 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
L G Auto Sales - Boynton Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34119R546058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,990
2009 Volkswagen Routan S127,378 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Blue, Cloth. Clean CARFAX. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW341X9R546494
Stock: P1574A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,799
2009 Volkswagen Routan S137,812 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34159R541669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,977
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL163,166 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Mitsubishi - Portage / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW54XX9R580273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,427
2009 Volkswagen Routan S138,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! This superb SE would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot... ELECTRIFYING!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Rear air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones - Dual... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34109R598653
Stock: A5440B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $2,700
2009 Volkswagen Routan S193,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
NO ACCIDENT AUTO CHECK! COME CHECK THIS ONE OUT! No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available., Cloth. Recent Arrival! Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34159R517839
Stock: J1135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2009 Volkswagen Routan SE126,796 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
2009 Volkswagen Routan S FWD 3.8L V6 6-Speed Automatic Cloth.Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW44179R595481
Stock: GBH367P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $3,995
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL PremiumNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midlands Volkswagen of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW64X59R581269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900Great Deal | $2,264 below market
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE107,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Kissimmee / Florida
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE Blue *SE PACKAGE*, *LEATHER*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *AM/FM/CD PLAYER*, *6 SPEAKERS*, *POWER SEAT(S)*, *STEERING WHEELS AUDIO/PHONE CONTROLS*, *WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC*, *SOLD AS IS & AS SHOWN*.Recent Arrival!**VEHICLE IS MARKET BASED PRICED**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D19AR424381
Stock: AR424381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $2,988Great Deal | $2,706 below market
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE152,941 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D18AR242476
Stock: D121824B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020