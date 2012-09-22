Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,873 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,900$2,264 Below Market
Napleton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Kissimmee / Florida
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE Blue *SE PACKAGE*, *LEATHER*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *AM/FM/CD PLAYER*, *6 SPEAKERS*, *POWER SEAT(S)*, *STEERING WHEELS AUDIO/PHONE CONTROLS*, *WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC*, *SOLD AS IS & AS SHOWN*.Recent Arrival!**VEHICLE IS MARKET BASED PRICED**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D19AR424381
Stock: AR424381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 152,941 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,988$2,706 Below Market
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D18AR242476
Stock: D121824B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 122,433 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$5,466$1,018 Below Market
Del Toyota - Thorndale / Pennsylvania
*FOR SALE DIRECT TO THE PUBLIC!!!! This vehicle is being sold in AS-IS CONDITION at wholesale NO HAGGLING pricing! This vehicle will only be available for a short time until our wholesalers arrive for liquidation.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D10AR388354
Stock: 202612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 148,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,995$1,114 Below Market
R C Bliss - Faribault / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D12AR195817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,870
Shelton Buick GMC - Rochester Hills / Michigan
Red 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI OHV 12VShelton Buick GMC Advantage: Every vehicle comes with Shelton Buick GMC Advantage; which means we will pay up to a $500 deductible in collision comprehensive claims for all potential body shop work. Recent Arrival!Shelton Buick GMC has been serving the greater Rochester, Rochester Hill, community for the last 55 years; we offer a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory, a pressure-free environment, and a friendly experienced sales staff that would be proud to help you with your next vehicle purchase. We also have extensive finance options available. Please call or Email us to schedule a test drive, or stop by our store today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D17AR231064
Stock: T20563B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 136,814 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,967
Germain Subaru of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2010 Volkswagen Routan SEFWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI OHV 12V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D16AR406727
Stock: SAR406727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 110,191 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,699
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating 3RD Row Seating Shade Package 2010 VOLKSWAGEN ROUTAN SE 2V4RW3D12AR348485 VAN 3.8L V6 F OHV 12V FRONT WHEEL DRIVE If the goofy Routan name didn t tip you off, this new minivan comes from Volkswagen or does it? It s based tightly on the Chrysler Town Country (and its Dodge Grand Caravan sibling) and is built on the same production line at Chrysler s Windsor, Ontario, assembly plant. The product of this union is a van that falls somewhere between its parents in style and demeanor. As a result, I suspect VW devotees will disown this mongrel half-brother. Perhaps you ve seen the TV commercials starring Brooke Shields, who claims that people are having children just so they can buy a Routan (pronounced roo-tahn, not roo-tan). It s not VW s best ad campaign, but it s cute and memorable. The problem comes when she says the couples are doing it to get German engineering. Now, I try not to concern myself with where a model comes from. I never dismissed the Lexus ES for being based on the Toyota Camry, and I don t think the Honda Passport (1994-2002) was any less viable, fundamentally, for being an Isuzu Rodeo underneath. The sharing of parts, components and platforms is common, and each model must be judged on its own merits. That said, when VW redoes an American van and markets it as German engineering, they re just asking for it. Best I can tell, the only German engineering is the retuned suspension if different spring and shock absorber rates qualify as engineering. Also, the window switches look suspiciously like those found in Mercedes-Benzes, whose parent company, Daimler, owned Chrysler during this van family s development. If that s the German engineering, then Chrysler and Dodge have it too, torpedoing VW s claim to have the only minivan with the German touch. A Good Place to Start I emphasize that my main criticism is of the Routan as a Volkswagen, not the Routan versus the Town Country. Being based on the Town Country brings major upsides. In terms of innovation, Chrysler has led more than it has followed in the minivan segment, and the company s quarter-century of experience with the genre it invented is apparent in the current generation, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of minivan sales. Where we ve criticized the vans is in quality aspects. They ve been downright poor in terms of reliability an area where the Volkswagen brand hasn t had much to crow about either, until relatively recently. What VW can crow about is the perceived quality of its interiors, which are an industry benchmark. (It s called perceived because it involves observer perceptions, not some underlying gauge of cost or quality.) Chrysler is also known for the quality of its interiors for other reasons, unfortunately. What VW would do with the Routan s interior was the leading point of curiosity. Volkswagenification The sole functional change VW introduced to the Routan seems to be its suspension, which definitely rides differently. I think it rides well, but I m not sure it s distinguished enough from the Chrysler and Dodge that personal preference wouldn t trump my impressions. Aside from that, it handles like a minivan in normal driving. There s a little bit of rattle in the suspension on rough roads, but not enough to distract you from the preponderant wind noise, which also plagues the American models. The front seats have more prominent side bolsters than the domestic vans, and I found them comfortable enough. I was a little surprised by the modest amount of legroom, especially when the driver s seat is raised, which simultaneously inches it forward. However, a peek at the specs shows that the interior dimensions are identical to the T C s for all three seat rows. Also identical are the gear-selector location high on the dash, which never bothered me and the tilt-only steering wheel. Volkswagen added a standard telescoping feature to all its models years ago, but you won t find it here. You can get power-adjustable pedals, which serve a similar purpose, but they re an extra-cost option. Power and Efficiency at a Price My test Routan SE had the base 3.8-liter V-6, which I found perfectly workable. VW cites a 0-60 mph time of 10.2 seconds. There s also a 4.0-liter V-6 that gives you more power and better mileage. But it will cost you. Routan Engines 3.8-liter V-6 4.0-liter V-6 Horsepower (@ rpm) 197 @ 5,200 251 @ 6,000 Torque (lbs.-ft. @ rpm) 230 @ 4,000 259 @ 4,100 0-60 mph (sec.) 10.2 8.9 EPA mpg (city/highway combined) 16/23 18 17/25 20 Trim level S, SE SEL, SEL Premium Starting price $25,200 $33,600 Source: Manufacturer The better acceleration and mileage are nice options to have, but the price of entry is the SEL trim level, which costs almost $9,000 more than the base Routan S. If you re accustomed to base engines being more efficient, this arrangement might seem rant-worthy, but practically the same thing is true of the Honda Odyssey. It has identical low and high mileage numbers with the base engine also getting worse mileage for trim levels that start at $26,355 and $33,155. But the Honda engines have exactly the same horsepower rating. With the Routan, at least you feel like you re getting more power for your money, along with the other SEL upgrades. The Stow is No Go Some shoppers are sure to bemoan the fact that a couple of the birth mother s genes didn t pass on to the Routan: Chrysler hasn t relinquished its exclusive hold on the famed Stow n Go and Swivel n Go second-row seats. The Stows are two captain s chairs that fold flat into the floor, and the Swivel versions turn around to face the third-row seat (complete with an optional table). I ve always found the Stow n Go seats to be too low-slung, thin and inadequately padded, so I m fine with the Routan s comfortable second-row seats. But I do think Stow n Go is largely responsible for these models continued success people freakin love them. And when it came time for me to haul something, the Routan s tumble-forward feature didn t create much room. Taking the heavy seats out entirely is no one s favorite option. The Routan has the underfloor space into which Stow n Go seats would have gone if the feature were offered, and that gives you additional storage. The space isn t simple to access, and the shape makes it hard to stash boxes or hard-sided luggage there, but if you have laundry, a duffel or the like, the storage room down there is remarkable. It s What s Inside That Counts? Volkswagen dictated significant changes to the dashboard and door panels, including some different materials and a center control panel that doesn t protrude as much. The top of the dashboard is pure Volkswagen: low gloss, soft to the touch and generally upscale. Once you move down farther, though, the results aren t as strong. The silver-gray plastic doesn t say VW to me, and neither does the Indiglo-style gauge backlighting. As for the gaps between panels and such, I m not usually a stickler for the fit aspect of fit and finish, but VW always has been. That hasn t fully translated to the Routan. With the exception of the dashtop surface, the Routan doesn t have the Volkswagen feel. The ventilation knobs aren t bad, but they aren t quite to the VW level, and the rubbery cupholder drawer inserts are prototypically American. You can get an optional center storage console of decent quality and functionality, but the standard one in my test Routan was unimpressive. The storage bin is obscured by two pairs of plastic cupholders that you have to give a mighty yank to remove and then you have to force them to snap back in place. Pretty low-rent. Some of the control iconography looks like VW s, but the stereo is clearly Chrysler-issue. The touch-screen navigation and premium stereo which my model didn t have appear to be the same story. There s no sign of VW s nifty moonroof-control knob (the old or new style), and the Routan has the same cold LED cabin lighting as the American models. The front door panels mirror the dashboard, and Volkswagen seems to have German-engineered the ergonomics out of the door handle. Best I can tell, the problem is that they eliminated the reach-through space below the chrome lever, so you re leaning forward and pulling with your fingertips. Give it a try. Tell me if I m wrong. Routan in the Market I believe that minivan shoppers who survey the field as a whole will like the Routan. Some might even be enthusiastic about it. Never underestimate the importance of styling even for a minivan and the Routan s is quite nice. It stands to reason that a joint venture would give you a little bit of both parent companies, but even if it were 50/50, this isn t a Chrysler/VW. The brand name is Volkswagen, and the Routan leans heavily toward Chrysler. VW fans are likely to be disappointed. Promptly after the original Beetle gave Americans a low-cost motoring alternative, VW became a higher-cost brand that has gotten away with its premium prices honestly, by providing a certain experience: a solidity, a feel, a quality of experience (if not always of maintenance and repair) that s higher than the average brand but not quite luxury level. In the Routan, it s not all there. On the plus side, the stiffest competition in the minivan market comes from Honda and Toyota, which aren t exactly cheap, and the Routan doesn t demand the high premium that some VW models do. The Routan experiment looks like a textbook example of bad timing. The economy has tanked and new-car sales are way down, and that s not a good time to introduce an all-new model, an unknown quantity. And, of course, crossovers are drowning out the minivan in many a suburb. Further, the Chrysler connection isn t exactly a secret, and that American automaker is in trouble
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D12AR348485
Stock: 12044G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 154,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,147
Cadillac of Novi - Novi / Michigan
Cadillac of Novi is proud to offer this outstanding 2010 Volkswagen Routan. SE FWDA CAR TO BE PROUD OF, AFFORDABLE AND LIKE NEW, EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE, DESIGNED FOR DRIVING PLEASURE, CLEAN CARFAX!!, DRIVING EXCITEMENT., DRIVING THE FUTURE, FAMILY SPECIAL, FUN TO DRIVE, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, LOW MILES!!!, PERFECT FIRST VEHICLE, Brake assist, CD player, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, MP3 decoder, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry.Metro Detroit area's premier Cadillac dealership. All of our vehicles go through a multipoint safety inspection. We will also help you customize your purchase to fit your buying needs. See dealer to confirm final pricing and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D18AR272366
Stock: 6053B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 162,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,705
Perrysburg Automall - Perrysburg / Ohio
**Clean Car Fax No Accidents**, **Alloy Wheels**, **New Car Trade**, **Keyless Entry**, Aero Gray w/Textured Weave Cloth Seating Surfaces.We are the only true Automall in Northwest Ohio, and we are excited to provide quality sales and service for our great customers for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D17AR168743
Stock: V19-464B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 121,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS *SHIPPING IS FREE WITHIN A 150 MILE RADIUS FOR THE QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D16AR237003
Stock: 7406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa
Black 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE 4D Passenger Van 3.8L V6 SMPI OHV 12V 6-Speed Automatic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D1XAR231348
Stock: P9795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 84,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,887
Ed Martin Acura - Indianapolis / Indiana
**Leather Seats**, **Heated Seats**, **Local Trade In**, **Clean CarFax**, **Premium Audio**, **Alloy Wheels**.Ed Martin Acura uses over 20 different lenders with the perfect purchasing program for you! Apply at https://www.edmartinacura.com/finance/apply-for-financing OR call 317-846-3800 to schedule your test drive and pre-aprovaL. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D12AR195381
Stock: 3A6624A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 188,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2010 Volkswagen Routan in Tanzanite Metallic This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; RECENT TRADE IN, Ceylon Beige Artificial Leather.Clean CARFAX.Here at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D14AR174239
Stock: 20T705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 99,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,990
HG Motorcar Corporation - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
This 2010 Volkswagen Routan 4dr SEL features a 4.0L V6 SOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Calla Lily White with a Ceylon Beige Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ron Rizzo at 610-873-1111 or sales@hgmotorcar.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW6DX1AR184331
Stock: 184331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 124,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Sheehy Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
Nocturne Black Metallic 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI OHV 12V ** WE OFFER DISCOUNTS FOR MILITARY / LAW ENFORCEMENT / 1ST RESPONDERS / HEALTH CARE WORKERS * WE OFFER NO CHARGE LOCAL DELIVERY IN THE DMV AREA * SHEEHY HONDA OF ALEXANDRIA ** 703.372.9925 **. ** All Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day 1000 mile Powertrain Plus warranty * Carfax Certified * No haggle- No Hassle pricing and a free Carfax history report * VA Inspected Emissions certified * Available for purchase exclusively at Sheehy Honda of Alexandria Va * Experience the EASY way to buy PRE OWNED ** Call 703.372.9925 ** Recent Arrival! Certification Program Details: Type your description here **Sheehy Honda Easy Price offers guaranteed upfront savings without the hassle and haggle of a conventional dealership*Sale prices are based on market research and priced below comparable vehicles recently sold and currently for sale**We are here to help with all your vehicle needs*Please call us with any questions*Open 7 days a week*Mon-Friday 9am-9pm Sat 9am-7pm and Sunday 12pm-5pm**703.372.9925**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D15AR199358
Stock: H011975A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 128,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,479
Faulkner Buick GMC - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE Meteor Gray Metallic *Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Fully Detailed*, *Local Trade*, *Non-Smoker*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Premium Audio Package*, Aero Gray w/Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 17" Soho Alloy Wheels, 2nd & 3rd Row Overhead 9" LCD Screens, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lift Gate w/Flood Lamp, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sun blinds, Tilt steering wheel, Wireless Headphones.16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D19AR231101
Stock: AR231101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 121,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,795
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** Clean Carfax - Navigation - DVD Player - Color Back Up Camera - Dual Power Sliding Doors - Power Rear Liftgate - Heated Leather Seats - Runs Excellent ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D19AR393102
Stock: AR393102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,567 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900
Decozen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Verona / New Jersey
Thank you for considering DeCozen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, for your next vehicle. Our Dealership has been in business for over 85 years, we pride ourselves by offering the highest quality of new and pre-owned vehicles. We guarantee that we will beat any deal from our competitors on the same equipped vehicle by $500.00 guarantied. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced below market value, giving you the best deal possible. Most of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our factory trained ASE Certified technicians. We also offer extended warranties on a majority of our pre-owned vehicle inventory. Our Finance Department works with a variety of A rated banks to provide our customers with the lowest and most aggressive rates and terms. Even if your credit is less than perfect! We would love to invite you to visit our 50 car climate controlled showroom. So please make an appointment today or just stop in so we could serve you further. Thank you, Your Friends at DeCozen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D14AR360038
Stock: 04621A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Routan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Routan
- 5(33%)
- 4(42%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(12%)
Related Volkswagen Routan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Madison WI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Fontana CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Rockford IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Irving TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Brownsville TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Ann Arbor MI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid San Jose CA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Bloomington IL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spartanburg SC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2014 Dallas TX
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2014 Lansing MI
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2011 Lawrenceville GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS