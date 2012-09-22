Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan for Sale Near Me

84 listings
Routan Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    107,873 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    152,941 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,988

    $2,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    122,433 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $5,466

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    148,646 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $1,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    100,773 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,870

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    136,814 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,967

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    110,191 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,699

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    154,591 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,147

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    162,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,705

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    121,308 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    81,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    84,124 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,887

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    188,395 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium

    99,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    124,114 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    128,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,479

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    121,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,795

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    122,567 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 84 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Routan

See all 33 reviews
Watch the oil level
fshifteh,09/22/2012
This is an update on my previous posts. Recently at 28000 miles I noticed the oil pressure light was flashing in my Routan. After inspecting the dipstick I was surprised to see that the car had very little oil, so I ended up adding 2.5 quarts of 5W-20 oil. I was surprised because I have never missed any of my scheduled maintenance. When I took the car to the dealer they said that they have seen this issue with these vans. And the recommendation was to check the oil level every 3000 miles. They said these vans burn oil in average 1 quart every 3000 miles. For your info, I have changed my engine oil in average every 5500 miles when the light had indicated that it is time to do so.
Report abuse
