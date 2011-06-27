We have had this vehicle for about 6 months and we love it. Its a nice blend of luxury and practicality. I like the way it handles in turns(flat in turns), its smooth riding on the highway, very comfortable for long trips, the rear seats have plenty of room and they recline, the roof is not too tall so you can mount things on top like bikes and cargo carriers, the size seems perfect. I also appreciate the backup camera when parking and bluetooth connectivity which is standard on most new cars today. I just like the styling with the 20 inch wheels. It makes it look pretty upscale and sporty. I also love the holders for your cell phone with cable routing to the USB ports. Very nice touch. Im 6ft 2in so I appreciate the fact that there is plenty of space in the 2nd row so I dont have to move my seat up when someone gets behind me. And lastly, I love all the different sized cup holders. We live in our cars here in the US and we need cup holders. Europeans on the other had despise them. The downside, some things look cheap on the inside but its not a deal breaker. The bumpers and doors feel a little hollow for a vehicle of this price range. Torque steer is terrible coming from a standstill from corners, almost dangerous if you floor it too hard. The paint is thin and chips easily. The whole front bumper will need to be repainted next year. The electric steering feels numb with no feedback or resistance. And the touch screen radio with nav is really slow. I would not have paid extra for this. The voice activated nav and convenience features are a nice thought but rarely work well. Too slow and can never understand you correctely. Better off using Google Maps on your phone. All in all, its a nice everyday car. Its not going to ride like a German car but its also not going to be in the shop all the time like one either. The most expensive thing will be tires and Im fine with that since I dont have to worry about changing a timing belt. Id highly recommend one. Update: We put 15,000 miles on this car and the only thing we've had to do is replace an oxygen sensor and the batteries in the remote. That's it. Still love the car, still drives like new, nothing has changed in our opinion of this vehicle. I'm actually thinking about buying a second one for myself with all wheel drive. Update: It's now September 2019 and the car has given us no trouble whatsoever. It has about 75k miles now and Just new tires and regular maintenance. Funny how a car that supposedly did so poorly in sales has been such a great car in real life. This is used car best buy.

